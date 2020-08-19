Traditionally, September marks the beginning of the year’s two best seasons: Autumn and TV. But, as has been the case with every month in 2020 since March, this September will be a unique one, with its virtual Emmys ceremony, its bet-hedging primetime lineups—who knows if Mr. Autumn Man can even be coaxed out of his current cycle of doom-scrolling and Star Trek-bingeing to add one more layer to his seasonal vestments and take a socially distant stroll to the coffee shop on the first brisk morning of September. (Certainly not the author of this post, that’s for sure.)
Leave it to Netflix and its overflowing coffers of content to keep this September feeling at least a little like past Septembers. There may be fewer new shows crying out “N B See Us!” on broadcast television this fall, but Netflix keeps the high-profile premieres rolling out with the latest from Ryan Murphy (Ratched, the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Murphy muse Sarah Paulson) and Jason Katims (Away, the astronaut drama with Hilary Swank and Josh Charles). Fresh from his gig putting the “quick bites” in “Quibi,” Dishmantled emcee Tituss Burgess returns to his old Kimmy Schmidt stomping grounds to host Sing On!, a karaoke competition that’s a welcome throwback to a time when it was safe to touch a microphone that another person just spat all the “t”s and “p”s in “Don’t Stop Believin’” all over. Or why not pretend your device of choice is actually tuned to a UPN affiliate circa 2000 and queue up all eight of seasons of Girlfriends?
On the film side of things, September 4 brings the premiere of I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman’s first live-action picture since 2008’s Synecdoche, New York. On September 23, Millie Bobbie Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ teenaged sister in Enola Holmes; Midnight Special, one of the many films that laid the recently extended path for Brown’s superpowered Stranger Things alter ego, is added to the library on September 7. Those films come to Netflix at the beginning of Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park III’s last month on the service, but never fear, fans of Steven Spielberg-produced science-fiction trilogies: The animated spin-off Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous opens its doors September 18, and all three Back To The Future movies are available September 1. Those looking to complete The Good Place’s time-bending, reality-hopping journey can do so on September 26, when the sitcom’s fourth and final season takes its Netflix bow.
Read on for the full list of what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in September, or check out the video preview below:
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Freaks – You’re One of Us
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
September 4
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for “Superman”
Avail. 9/8/20
StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie And The Phantoms
September 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
September 21
A Love Song for Latash
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
September 23
Enola Holmes
Waiting…
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome To Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8
Leaving September 4
Christopher Robin
Leaving September 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving September 8
Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving September 10
The Forgotten
Leaving September 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving September 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving September 16
The Witch
Leaving September 17
Train to Busan
Leaving September 20
Sarah’s Key
Leaving September 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving September 22
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving September 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving September 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving September 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack And Miri Make A Porno