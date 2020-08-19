Sarah Paulson in Ratched (Photo: Netflix), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Image: Netflix), Hilary Swank in Away (Photo: Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Traditionally, September marks the beginning of the year’s two best seasons: Autumn and TV. But, as has been the case with every month in 2020 since March, this September will be a unique one, with its virtual Emmys ceremony, its bet-hedging primetime lineups—who knows if Mr. Autumn Man can even be coaxed out of his current cycle of doom-scrolling and Star Trek-bingeing to add one more layer to his seasonal vestments and take a socially distant stroll to the coffee shop on the first brisk morning of September. (Certainly not the author of this post, that’s for sure.)



Advertisement

Leave it to Netflix and its overflowing coffers of content to keep this September feeling at least a little like past Septembers. There may be fewer new shows crying out “N B See Us!” on broadcast television this fall, but Netflix keeps the high-profile premieres rolling out with the latest from Ryan Murphy (Ratched, the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Murphy muse Sarah Paulson) and Jason Katims (Away, the astronaut drama with Hilary Swank and Josh Charles). Fresh from his gig putting the “quick bites” in “Quibi,” Dishmantled emcee Tituss Burgess returns to his old Kimmy Schmidt stomping grounds to host Sing On!, a karaoke competition that’s a welcome throwback to a time when it was safe to touch a microphone that another person just spat all the “t”s and “p”s in “Don’t Stop Believin’” all over. Or why not pretend your device of choice is actually tuned to a UPN affiliate circa 2000 and queue up all eight of seasons of Girlfriends?

On the film side of things, September 4 brings the premiere of I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman’s first live-action picture since 2008’s Synecdoche, New York. On September 23, Millie Bobbie Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ teenaged sister in Enola Holmes; Midnight Special, one of the many films that laid the recently extended path for Brown’s superpowered Stranger Things alter ego, is added to the library on September 7. Those films come to Netflix at the beginning of Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park III’s last month on the service, but never fear, fans of Steven Spielberg-produced science-fiction trilogies: The animated spin-off Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous opens its doors September 18, and all three Back To The Future movies are available September 1. Those looking to complete The Good Place’s time-bending, reality-hopping journey can do so on September 26, when the sitcom’s fourth and final season takes its Netflix bow.

Advertisement

Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in July, or check out the video preview below:

September 1



Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks – You’re One of Us

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

September 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for “Superman”

Avail. 9/8/20

StarBeam: Season 2

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie And The Phantoms

September 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All The Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

September 21

A Love Song for Latash

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

September 23

Enola Holmes

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia



Welcome To Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wentworth: Season 8

Leaving September 4

Christopher Robin

Leaving September 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8

Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10

The Forgotten

Leaving September 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16

The Witch

Leaving September 17

Train to Busan

Leaving September 20

Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving September 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack And Miri Make A Porno