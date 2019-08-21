There’s plenty to be excited about on Netflix this month—Sturgill Simpson anime!—but nothing has us more curious than Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the film adaptation of Zach Galifianakis’ bizarro interview series. Comedy Bang! Bang!’s Scott Aukerman directed the comedy, which finds Galifianakis taking his fern on the road in an effort to “restore his reputation” after Will Ferrell made him a “viral laughingstock” by uploading the interviews to Funny Or Die. Will President Barack Obama reprise his role? Dear god, we hope so.
Also coming to Netflix this month is The Spy, Sacha Baron Cohen’s portrayal of Israel’s most prominent Mossad agent, which promises to be something new from the comedic provocateur. Ryan Murphy, meanwhile, will debut The Politician, a satiric, thoroughly modern take on our current political reality. The Simpsons’ Matt Groening will drop “part 2" of his animated medieval comedy Disenchantment, which we really came around to after it got off to a bumpy start last summer. Comedian Bill Burr will also bring the yuks in his distinctly acerbic way with a new special, Paper Tiger.
Advertisement
The streamer will also premiere a few true crime projects in September, beginning with Unbelievable, a story of sexual assault and systemic failures in law enforcement that’s based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of The Marshall Project and Pro Publica. Oscar nominees Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) are counted among the eight-episode series’ creative team, as is Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon. There’s also Criminal, an experimental series starring David Tennant that’s set entirely in police interview suites in four different countries. The anthology will tell 12 unique, stripped-down stories across its runtime, essentially making it the In Treatment of true crime.
Did we mention country innovator Sturgill Simpson made an anime? Because he did, and that’s premiering, too.
Advertisement
You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in September below, along with a promo video with some clips.
Coming in September
Vagabond
Available September 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Available September 4
The World We Make
Available September 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Available September 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Available September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless: Season 9
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
Available September 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
Available September 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Available September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Available September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Available September 18
Come and Find Me
Available September 19
Océans
Available September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Available September 21
Sarah’s Key
Available September 23
Team Kaylie
Available September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Available September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
Available September 26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Available September 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Available September 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Leaving September 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Leaving September 4
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving September 6
Honey 3
Leaving September 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving September 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving September 15
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving September 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving September 20
Carol
Leaving September 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving September 24
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving September 25
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Advertisement