Photo: Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Bill Burr, and Disenchantment (Netflix)

There’s plenty to be excited about on Netflix this month—Sturgill Simpson anime!—but nothing has us more curious than Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the film adaptation of Zach Galifianakis’ bizarro interview series. Comedy Bang! Bang!’s Scott Aukerman directed the comedy, which finds Galifianakis taking his fern on the road in an effort to “restore his reputation” after Will Ferrell made him a “viral laughingstock” by uploading the interviews to Funny Or Die. Will President Barack Obama reprise his role? Dear god, we hope so.

Also coming to Netflix this month is The Spy, Sacha Baron Cohen’s portrayal of Israel’s most prominent Mossad agent, which promises to be something new from the comedic provocateur. Ryan Murphy, meanwhile, will debut The Politician, a satiric, thoroughly modern take on our current political reality. The Simpsons’ Matt Groening will drop “part 2" of his animated medieval comedy Disenchantment, which we really came around to after it got off to a bumpy start last summer. Comedian Bill Burr will also bring the yuks in his distinctly acerbic way with a new special, Paper Tiger.

The streamer will also premiere a few true crime projects in September, beginning with Unbelievable, a story of sexual assault and systemic failures in law enforcement that’s based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of The Marshall Project and Pro Publica. Oscar nominees Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) are counted among the eight-episode series’ creative team, as is Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon. There’s also Criminal, an experimental series starring David Tennant that’s set entirely in police interview suites in four different countries. The anthology will tell 12 unique, stripped-down stories across its runtime, essentially making it the In Treatment of true crime.

Did we mention country innovator Sturgill Simpson made an anime? Because he did, and that’s premiering, too.

You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in September below, along with a promo video with some clips.

Coming in September

Vagabond

Available September 1

300



68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available September 4

The World We Make



Available September 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing



Article 15



Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Available September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure



Available September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless: Season 9

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

Available September 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

Available September 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Available September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle



Available September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives



The Last Kids on Earth

Available September 18

Come and Find Me



Available September 19

Océans



Available September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Available September 21

Sarah’s Key



Available September 23

Team Kaylie

Available September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse



Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Available September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

Available September 26

Explained: Season 2



The Grandmaster

Available September 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Available September 30

Gotham: Season 5



Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Leaving September 1

2 Fast 2 Furious



A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving September 4

Kicking and Screaming



Leaving September 6

Honey 3



Leaving September 9

Leroy & Stitch



Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas



Tulip Fever

Leaving September 15

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3



Leaving September 16

Super Genius: Season 1



Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving September 20

Carol



Leaving September 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2



Leaving September 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5



Leaving September 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6



Leaving September 26

Bachelorette



Night School