Contrary to popular belief, horror movies and scary TV shows are available for consumption 12 out of 12 months of the year. There’s nothing saying you can’t throw on The Shining whenever the spirit moves you; there is not, as of yet, any rule against starting a Hannibal binge in the middle of June. In fact, Netflix was actively encouraging just such a thing earlier this year, when all three seasons of Bryan Fuller’s surrealistic Thomas Harris adaptation became available to subscribers.
The streamer also knows there are plenty of people who’d prefer to put off the body-part sculptures and menacing drones for a time of earlier sunsets and lower temperatures (even when those earlier sunsets and lower temperatures come with a side of global pandemic, widespread public unrest, and creeping authoritarianism). For you, the living, the transition from September to October marks the beginning of Spooky Season, a perennial indulgence of the grisly and the ghoulish that receives its Netflix accompaniment in the form of The Haunting Of Bly Manor—the miniseries that’s both Mike Flanagan’s follow-up to The Haunting Of Hill House and an adaptation of The Turn Of The Screw—and a new season of the revived Unsolved Mysteries. In terms of strictly All Hallow’s Eve-branded programming, Netflix begins handing out Adam Sandler’s trick-or-treating caper Hubie Halloween on October 7; viral comedy star Sarah Cooper processes some real-world horrors in her special Everything’s Fine on October 27.
But one cannot survive on thrills and chills alone: October also brings with it the premieres of Darren Star’s Emily In Paris and a TV version of Hrishikesh Hirway’s popular Song Exploder podcast. After making a splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Dick Johnson Is Dead and The Forty-Year Version come to Netflix on October 2 and 9, respectively, with Aaron Sorkin’s latest dip into based-on-a-true-story filmmaking, the countercultural chronicle The Trial Of The Chicago 7, following on October 16. Fans of the K-pop act BLACKPINK are already looking forward to the release of the quartet’s debut LP, The Album, on October 2—12 days later, they’ll get BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, a behind-the-scenes look at the group from Salt Fat Acid Heat director Caroline Suh.
We’re still waiting on the complete list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in October—but until then, here’s a glimpse at the month’s notable arrivals and departures.
Coming
October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica
Carmen Sandiego, season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau
The Worst Witch, season 4
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee Of the Month
Enemy At The Gates
Evil, season 1
Familiar Wife, season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State Of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House Of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn, season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived In The Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide, season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo
The Binding
Emily In Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires Vs. The Bronx
October 4
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away From Love
October 7
Schitt’s Creek, season 6
To The Lake
October 9
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 2
Ginny Weds Sunny
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12
Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, season 3
October 13
The Cabin With Bert Kreischer, season 1
Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky
Moneyball
October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Love Like The Falling Rain
Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2 part 1
Rooting For Roona
Social Distance
October 16
Alguien tiene que morir
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In A Valley Of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth, book 3
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, season 3
Rebecca
October 22
Bending The Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians
Move
Over The Moon
Perdida
The Queen’s Gambit
October 27
Blood Of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt, season 4
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
October 28
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight
Secrets Of The Saqqara Tomb
October 30
Bronx
The Day Of The Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil, season 4
Suburra, season 3
October 31
The 12th Man
Going
September 30
Parks And Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2
Cult Of Chucky
Truth Or Dare
Leaving October 6
The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7
The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17
The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19
Paper Year
Leaving October 22
While We’re Young
Leaving October 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30
Kristy
Leaving October 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash Of The Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun With Dick & Jane
The Girl With All The Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway To Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence Of The Lambs
Sleepless In Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura