Contrary to popular belief, horror movies and scary TV shows are available for consumption 12 out of 12 months of the year. There’s nothing saying you can’t throw on The Shining whenever the spirit moves you; there is not, as of yet, any rule against starting a Hannibal binge in the middle of June. In fact, Netflix was actively encouraging just such a thing earlier this year, when all three seasons of Bryan Fuller’s surrealistic Thomas Harris adaptation became available to subscribers.

The streamer also knows there are plenty of people who’d prefer to put off the body-part sculptures and menacing drones for a time of earlier sunsets and lower temperatures (even when those earlier sunsets and lower temperatures come with a side of global pandemic, widespread public unrest, and creeping authoritarianism). For you, the living, the transition from September to October marks the beginning of Spooky Season, a perennial indulgence of the grisly and the ghoulish that receives its Netflix accompaniment in the form of The Haunting Of Bly Manor—the miniseries that’s both Mike Flanagan’s follow-up to The Haunting Of Hill House and an adaptation of The Turn Of The Screw—and a new season of the revived Unsolved Mysteries. In terms of strictly All Hallow’s Eve-branded programming, Netflix begins handing out Adam Sandler’s trick-or-treating caper Hubie Halloween on October 7; viral comedy star Sarah Cooper processes some real-world horrors in her special Everything’s Fine on October 27.

But one cannot survive on thrills and chills alone: October also brings with it the premieres of Darren Star’s Emily In Paris and a TV version of Hrishikesh Hirway’s popular Song Exploder podcast. After making a splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Dick Johnson Is Dead and The Forty-Year Version come to Netflix on October 2 and 9, respectively, with Aaron Sorkin’s latest dip into based-on-a-true-story filmmaking, the countercultural chronicle The Trial Of The Chicago 7, following on October 16. Fans of the K-pop act BLACKPINK are already looking forward to the release of the quartet’s debut LP, The Album, on October 2—12 days later, they’ll get BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, a behind-the-scenes look at the group from Salt Fat Acid Heat director Caroline Suh.

We’re still waiting on the complete list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in October—but until then, here’s a glimpse at the month’s notable arrivals and departures.

Coming

October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego, season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau

The Worst Witch, season 4

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee Of the Month

Enemy At The Gates

Evil, season 1

Familiar Wife, season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State Of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House Of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers, all seasons

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger Than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn, season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived In The Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide, season 1



October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily In Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires Vs. The Bronx

October 4

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away From Love

October 7



Hubie Halloween

Schitt’s Creek, season 6

To The Lake

October 9



Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 2

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting Of Bly Manor



Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12



Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, season 3

October 13

The Cabin With Bert Kreischer, season 1

Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef

October 14



Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky



Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Love Like The Falling Rain

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2 part 1

Rooting For Roona

Social Distance

Half & Half, all seasons

One On One, all seasons

October 16



Alguien tiene que morir

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

In A Valley Of Violence

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth, book 3

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19



Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, season 3

Rebecca

October 22

Bending The Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23



Barbarians

Move

Over The Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit

October 27

Blood Of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt, season 4

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

October 28

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight



Secrets Of The Saqqara Tomb

October 30

Bronx

The Day Of The Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil, season 4

Suburra, season 3

October 31

The 12th Man

Going

September 30

Parks And Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2



Cult Of Chucky

Truth Or Dare

Leaving October 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17



The Green Hornet



Leaving October 19

Paper Year

Leaving October 22



While We’re Young

Leaving October 26



Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30



Kristy

Leaving October 31



Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash Of The Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun With Dick & Jane

The Girl With All The Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway To Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence Of The Lambs

Sleepless In Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura