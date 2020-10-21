Here’s what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in November 2020

the Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Photo : Netflix

Ah, November: The Christmas in the month that’s right before Christmas. For anyone worried that their various streaming services might not have enough holiday content to get them through the long, cold month ahead of that other, longer, colder month, rest assured, friends : Netflix has got your back, with its November slate of new material featuring no less than a dozen Christmas-themed originals to tide you over until the serious Yule-ing can finally begin. Said festivities include a whole bunch of holiday specials for existing shows, including Sugar Rush, The Wonderoos, and Dragons: Rescue Riders, but also the triumphant return of Kurt Russell: Santa Claus We Wouldn’t Say No To (a.k.a. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, on 11/25 ), and Jingle Jangle, the Forest Whitaker-starring musical that still doesn’t seem to know it shares a name from the highly addictive nonsense drug from Riverdale. (That one arrives on November 13.)

But also: Operation Christmas Drop, Dash & Lily (both operating firmly in the Hallmark Christmas Movie sphere), Alien Xmas, Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, which sounds like it’s basically A Christmas Carol except with “14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton,” so okay, you got us there, Netflix. You do know it’s only November, though, right?

Outside this X-mas omnibus, there’s also plenty of other original material coming to the service; the Shawn Mendes tour documentary In Wonder, already-controversial J.D. Vance adaptation Hillbilly Elegy, and another Princess Switch movie, because damn if these princesses don’t love to be switchin’. That’s to say nothing of legitimately exciting news like the arrival of Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun on November 11, introducing the whole world to the Australian comedy group’s distinctive brand of weirdness. (Speaking of: There’s also Trash Truck, a kids cartoon about an absolutely terrible mother who lets her small child spend his days hanging out with a sentient garbage truck.) And for r oyal watchers, November 15 will also see the arrival of the fourth season of The Crown.

Meanwhile, over in the realm of licensed content, things are a tad less wholesome; if all this Christmas material ha s got you hungry for a little post-Halloween nastiness, you’re in luck, with A Clockwork Orange, Knock Knock, and *shudder* Little Monsters all waiting to induce various levels of last-minute creepitude into your life.

The complete list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in November follows:

Coming

November 1

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?, season 2

60 Days In, season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz N The Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek, seasons 1-6



Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot The Littlest Reindeer

Forged In Fire, s eason 6

Jumping The Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath, s easons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show, s eason 3

The Impossible

The Indian In The Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels Of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love And Anarchy

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

November 6

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover, s eason 2

November 10

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

What We Wanted

November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions Of Midas

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model, s easons 19 & 20



Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2



The Crown, s eason 4

Hometown Holiday

Survivor, s easons 20 & 28

V For Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back In Business, s eason 4

We Are The Champions

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies, s eason 2

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices Of Fire

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

The Great Pretender, s eason 2

November 26

Larry The Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don’t Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas, s eason 2

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Virgin River, s eason 2

La Belva / The Beast

November 28

The Uncanny Counter

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

Rust Creek



Spookley And The Christmas Kittens



Leaving

November 1

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

November 4

Death House

November 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

November 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea Of Trees

Sleepless

November 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

November 11

Green Room

November 14

Oliver Stone’s Untold History Of The United States, s eason 1

November 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

November 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

November 17

Sour Grapes

November 22

End of Watch

November 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

November 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

November 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

November 30

Anaconda

The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl

The Bachelor, s eason 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand And Deliver

The Tribes Of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Zodiac