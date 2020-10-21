Here’s what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in November 2020

Ah, November: The Christmas in the month that’s right before Christmas. For anyone worried that their various streaming services might not have enough holiday content to get them through the long, cold month ahead of that other, longer, colder month, rest assured, friends: Netflix has got your back, with its November slate of new material featuring no less than a dozen Christmas-themed originals to tide you over until the serious Yule-ing can finally begin. Said festivities include a whole bunch of holiday specials for existing shows, including Sugar Rush, The Wonderoos, and Dragons: Rescue Riders, but also the triumphant return of Kurt Russell: Santa Claus We Wouldn’t Say No To (a.k.a. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, on 11/25), and Jingle Jangle, the Forest Whitaker-starring musical that still doesn’t seem to know it shares a name from the highly addictive nonsense drug from Riverdale. (That one arrives on November 13.)
But also: Operation Christmas Drop, Dash & Lily (both operating firmly in the Hallmark Christmas Movie sphere), Alien Xmas, Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, which sounds like it’s basically A Christmas Carol except with “14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton,” so okay, you got us there, Netflix. You do know it’s only November, though, right?
Outside this X-mas omnibus, there’s also plenty of other original material coming to the service; the Shawn Mendes tour documentary In Wonder, already-controversial J.D. Vance adaptation Hillbilly Elegy, and another Princess Switch movie, because damn if these princesses don’t love to be switchin’. That’s to say nothing of legitimately exciting news like the arrival of Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun on November 11, introducing the whole world to the Australian comedy group’s distinctive brand of weirdness. (Speaking of: There’s also Trash Truck, a kids cartoon about an absolutely terrible mother who lets her small child spend his days hanging out with a sentient garbage truck.) And for royal watchers, November 15 will also see the arrival of the fourth season of The Crown.
Meanwhile, over in the realm of licensed content, things are a tad less wholesome; if all this Christmas material has got you hungry for a little post-Halloween nastiness, you’re in luck, with A Clockwork Orange, Knock Knock, and *shudder* Little Monsters all waiting to induce various levels of last-minute creepitude into your life.
The complete list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in November follows:
