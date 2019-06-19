Netflix must be predicting that a lot of us are going to spend our summer hours sprawled in front of our screens somewhere, as the streaming service is unloading a tremendous amount of content over the month of July. Fans of Stranger Things are among the most excited, as they’ve been waiting for season three since season two dropped last October, and the trailers offer a fun- and fright-filled summer around the pool and mall of Hawkins, Indiana. There’s also the Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein mockumentary starring David Harbour starting July 16, and Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff’s return to space in Another Life, as an astronaut searching for alien intelligence.
July also marks the return of familiar faces like the Fab Five of Queer Eye, who are still in Kansas City for season four, as well as more Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants on the 19th. The seventh and final season for the ladies of Litchfield Prison on Orange Is The New Black kicks off July 26. If you’d like to check out the inspiration for some of Stranger Things’ pool scenes, you’ll be able to view Caddyshack and its sequel starting on July 1, as well as grittier favorites like Taxi Driver and Road House. Owen Wilson’s Wedding Crashers will be replaced by Owen Wilson’s Starsky & Hutch, because Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. And you may want to try to squeeze in The Mummy and The Matrix movies before they depart at the end of this month. Happy viewing, but still try to get outside and enjoy the summer at least a bit.
Available July 1
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke
Cloverfield
Designated Survivor: 60 Days—Netflix Original
Disney’s Race To Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room—Netflix Original
Kill the Irishman
Lady In The Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room On The Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant Of Auschwitz
The American
The Book Of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking At My Door?
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects Of Affection—Netflix Original
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead—Netflix Original
Good Witch: Season 4
Available July 3
The Last Czars—Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies: Season 2—Netflix Original
Available July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3—Netflix Original
Available July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
Available July 6
Free Rein: Season 3—Netflix Original
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
Available July 10
Family Reunion—Netflix Original
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El Documental—Netflix Original
Available July 11
Cities Of Last Things —Netflix Original
Available July 12
3Below: Tales Of Arcadia: Part 2—Netflix Original
4 Latas—Netflix Original
Blown Away—Netflix Original
Bonus Family: Season 3—Netflix Original
Extreme Engagement—Netflix Original
Kidnapping Stella—Netflix Original
Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 1
Point Blank—Netflix Original Film
Smart People
Taco Chronicles—Netflix Original
True Tunes: Songs—Netflix Original
Available July 13
Sorry Angel
Available July 16
The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess And The Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein—Netflix Original
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3—Netflix Original
Available July 18
Secret Obsession—Netflix Original
Available July 19
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed—Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3—Netflix Original
La Casa De Papel: Part 3—Netflix Original
Last Chance U: Indy: Part 2—Netflix Original
Queer Eye: Season 4—Netflix Original
Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac—Netflix Original
Typewriter—Netflix Original
Available July 22
Inglourious Basterds
Available July 24
The Great Hack—Netflix Original
Available July 25
Another Life —Netflix Original
Workin’ Moms: Season 2—Netflix Original
Available July 26
Boi—Netflix Original
The Exception
Girls With Balls—Netflix Original Film
My First First Love: Season 2—Netflix Original
Orange Is The New Black: Season 7—Netflix Original
The Son—Netflix Original Film
Sugar Rush: Season 2—Netflix Original
The Worst Witch: Season 3—Netflix Original
Available July 29
The Croods
Available July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?—Netflix Original
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l—Netflix Anime
The Letdown: Season 2—Netflix Original
The Red Sea Diving Resort—Netflix Original Film
Wentworth: Season 7
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body Of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb And Dumber
East Of Eden
Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner And Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian In The Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer
