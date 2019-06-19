Photo: Netflix

Netflix must be predicting that a lot of us are going to spend our summer hours sprawled in front of our screens somewhere, as the streaming service is unloading a tremendous amount of content over the month of July. Fans of Stranger Things are among the most excited, as they’ve been waiting for season three since season two dropped last October, and the trailers offer a fun- and fright-filled summer around the pool and mall of Hawkins, Indiana. There’s also the Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein mockumentary starring David Harbour starting July 16, and Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff’s return to space in Another Life, as an astronaut searching for alien intelligence.

July also marks the return of familiar faces like the Fab Five of Queer Eye, who are still in Kansas City for season four, as well as more Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants on the 19th. The seventh and final season for the ladies of Litchfield Prison on Orange Is The New Black kicks off July 26. If you’d like to check out the inspiration for some of Stranger Things’ pool scenes, you’ll be able to view Caddyshack and its sequel starting on July 1, as well as grittier favorites like Taxi Driver and Road House. Owen Wilson’s Wedding Crashers will be replaced by Owen Wilson’s Starsky & Hutch, because Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. And you may want to try to squeeze in The Mummy and The Matrix movies before they depart at the end of this month. Happy viewing, but still try to get outside and enjoy the summer at least a bit.

Available July 1

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore



Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke

Cloverfield

Designated Survivor: 60 Days—Netflix Original

Disney’s Race To Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room—Netflix Original



Kill the Irishman

Lady In The Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room On The Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant Of Auschwitz

The American

The Book Of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking At My Door?

Available July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects Of Affection—Netflix Original

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead—Netflix Original

Good Witch: Season 4

Available July 3

The Last Czars—Netflix Original

Yummy Mummies: Season 2—Netflix Original

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3—Netflix Original

Available July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3—Netflix Original

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky



Available July 10

Family Reunion—Netflix Original

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El Documental—Netflix Original

Available July 11

Cities Of Last Things —Netflix Original

Available July 12

3Below: Tales Of Arcadia: Part 2—Netflix Original

4 Latas—Netflix Original



Blown Away—Netflix Original

Bonus Family: Season 3—Netflix Original

Extreme Engagement—Netflix Original



Kidnapping Stella—Netflix Original

Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 1

Point Blank—Netflix Original Film

Smart People

Taco Chronicles—Netflix Original

True Tunes: Songs—Netflix Original

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess And The Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein—Netflix Original

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3—Netflix Original

Available July 18

Secret Obsession—Netflix Original

Available July 19

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed—Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3—Netflix Original

La Casa De Papel: Part 3—Netflix Original



Last Chance U: Indy: Part 2—Netflix Original

Queer Eye: Season 4—Netflix Original

Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac—Netflix Original

Typewriter—Netflix Original

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 24

The Great Hack—Netflix Original

Available July 25



Another Life —Netflix Original

Workin’ Moms: Season 2—Netflix Original

Available July 26

Boi—Netflix Original

The Exception

Girls With Balls—Netflix Original Film

My First First Love: Season 2—Netflix Original

Orange Is The New Black: Season 7—Netflix Original

The Son—Netflix Original Film

Sugar Rush: Season 2—Netflix Original

The Worst Witch: Season 3—Netflix Original

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?—Netflix Original

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l—Netflix Anime

The Letdown: Season 2—Netflix Original

The Red Sea Diving Resort—Netflix Original Film

Wentworth: Season 7



Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body Of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb And Dumber

East Of Eden

Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner And Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian In The Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer