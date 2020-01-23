Here’s what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in February

Photo : Locke And Key ( Netflix )

February will be pretty big for Netflix, if only because the streaming service will have managed to defy the fates by actually producing and releasing an adaptation of Locke & Key—the white whale of indie horror comic adaptations. After many years and many different networks and streaming services all taking a stab, we thought it would never happen. Now, frankly, we’re still not convinced it’s going to happen, but Netflix is confident enough that it included Locke & Key in its rundown of what’s coming to the service in February.

Locke & Key aside, Netflix is also getting the To All The Boys sequel P.S. I Still Love You, as well as Alison Brie’s spooky supernatural-ish(?) drama Horse Girl, the Korean romance my Holo Love, the next season of Narcos: Mexico, the final season of Cable Girls, a new Shaun The Sheep movie, the premiere of Gentefied, superpowered teen movie I Am Not Okay With This, the new season of Altered Carbon, and—get ready to make wacky sound effects with your voice—seven Police Academy movies. Also Blade Runner, Purple Rain, and Sex And The City 2. It’s a good month!

Netflix has compiled all of this into a handy video below, but below that you can see the full list of what’s coming in February (plus the list of what’s leaving, like the Matrix series and a handful of Jeopardy! collections).

Available February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas



A Little Princess

Back To The Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back In Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission To Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex And The City 2

Available February 3



Sordo — NETFLIX FILM

Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 5



Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Available February 6

Cagaster Of An Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Available February 7

The Ballad Of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available February 8

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Polaroid

Available February 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Q Ball

Available February 12

Anna Karenina

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME

Love Is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 15

Starship Troopers

Available February 17

The Expanding Universe Of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 20

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 21

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Available February 23

Full Count

Available February 25

Every Time I Die

Available February 26

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 28

All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La Trinchera Infinita — NETFLIX FILM

Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Restaurants On The Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 29

Jerry Maguire

Leaving February 11

Clouds Of Sils Maria

Leaving February 14

District 9

Leaving February 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs Of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving February 20

Lincoln

Leaving February 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving February 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament Of Champions III

Leaving February 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving February 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind Of A Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking Of Pelham 123

Up In The Air