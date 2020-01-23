Here’s what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in February

February will be pretty big for Netflix, if only because the streaming service will have managed to defy the fates by actually producing and releasing an adaptation of Locke & Key—the white whale of indie horror comic adaptations. After many years and many different networks and streaming services all taking a stab, we thought it would never happen. Now, frankly, we’re still not convinced it’s going to happen, but Netflix is confident enough that it included Locke & Key in its rundown of what’s coming to the service in February.
Locke & Key aside, Netflix is also getting the To All The Boys sequel P.S. I Still Love You, as well as Alison Brie’s spooky supernatural-ish(?) drama Horse Girl, the Korean romance my Holo Love, the next season of Narcos: Mexico, the final season of Cable Girls, a new Shaun The Sheep movie, the premiere of Gentefied, superpowered teen movie I Am Not Okay With This, the new season of Altered Carbon, and—get ready to make wacky sound effects with your voice—seven Police Academy movies. Also Blade Runner, Purple Rain, and Sex And The City 2. It’s a good month!
Netflix has compiled all of this into a handy video below, but below that you can see the full list of what’s coming in February (plus the list of what’s leaving, like the Matrix series and a handful of Jeopardy! collections).
Available February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back To The Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back In Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission To Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex And The City 2
Available February 3
Sordo — NETFLIX FILM
Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Available February 6
Cagaster Of An Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME
Available February 7
The Ballad Of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available February 8
The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY
Polaroid
Available February 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Q Ball
Available February 12
Anna Karenina
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
Love Is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 15
Starship Troopers
Available February 17
The Expanding Universe Of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 20
Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 21
A Haunted House
Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Available February 23
Full Count
Available February 25
Every Time I Die
Available February 26
I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 28
All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La Trinchera Infinita — NETFLIX FILM
Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Restaurants On The Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 29
Jerry Maguire
Leaving February 11
Clouds Of Sils Maria
Leaving February 14
District 9
Leaving February 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving February 18
The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving February 19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs Of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Leaving February 20
Lincoln
Leaving February 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving February 26
Our Idiot Brother
Leaving February 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament Of Champions III
Leaving February 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving February 29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind Of A Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking Of Pelham 123
Up In The Air