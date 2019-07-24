Photo: Mindhunter (Patrick Harbron); Dear White People (Lara Solanki); GLOW (Ali Goldstein

August is a big month for TV. New seasons of Preacher, Succession, The Terror, Lodge 49 are on the horizon, as is the premiere of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. It might be hard, though, to abandon the Netflix app, what with the streamer’s own slate of notable premieres. David Fincher’s chilling Mindhunter returns on the 16th to explore Charles Manson and the Atlanta child murders, while hit comedy GLOW piledrives its way into Las Vegas on August 9. Those longing for the bygone days of childhood, meanwhile, might enjoy the stunning puppet work of Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance or, perhaps, the animated absurdities of Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. New seasons of Dear White People, Derry Girls, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power are also on the way, as is Wu Assassins, a silly-looking bit of badassery starring The Raid’s Iko Uwais.

If that’s just too much TV, you’ll be happy to know Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series is available come August 1. You can also celebrate the opening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino’s lovely Jackie Brown, or pine for the long-gestating The Irishman with Martin Scorsese’s Gangs Of New York. If you’d rather watch, say, the first three Final Destination movies—no shade!—you might wanna hurry up. They shuffle off the digital coil on August 1.

You can see the full list of what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in August below.

Available in August

Sacred Games: Season 2

Available August 1

Are We Done Yet?



Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Available August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Available August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Available August 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Available August 6

Screwball



Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Available August 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Available August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Available August 13

Knightfall: Season 2



Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Available August 14

The 100: Season 6



Available August 15

Cannon Busters

Available August 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

Mindhunter: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Available August 17

The Punisher (2004)



Available August 20

Gangs of New York



Simon Amstell: Set Free

Available August 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Available August 22

Love Alarm

Available August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Available August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Available August 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Available August 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Available August 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Leaving August 1

A Cinderella Story



A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving August 2

The Founder



Leaving August 5

Mothers and Daughters



Slow TV: Collection

Leaving August 6

Love, Rosie



Zodiac

Leaving August 8

The Emoji Movie



Leaving August 11

No Country for Old Men



Leaving August 14

The Royals: Season 1



Leaving August 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1



Leaving August 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin



Leaving August 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy



Leaving August 21

Beautiful Creatures



Leaving August 28

Wind River



Leaving August 30

Burnt



Leaving August 31

Straw Dogs