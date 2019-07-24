August is a big month for TV. New seasons of Preacher, Succession, The Terror, Lodge 49 are on the horizon, as is the premiere of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. It might be hard, though, to abandon the Netflix app, what with the streamer’s own slate of notable premieres. David Fincher’s chilling Mindhunter returns on the 16th to explore Charles Manson and the Atlanta child murders, while hit comedy GLOW piledrives its way into Las Vegas on August 9. Those longing for the bygone days of childhood, meanwhile, might enjoy the stunning puppet work of Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance or, perhaps, the animated absurdities of Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. New seasons of Dear White People, Derry Girls, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power are also on the way, as is Wu Assassins, a silly-looking bit of badassery starring The Raid’s Iko Uwais.
If that’s just too much TV, you’ll be happy to know Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series is available come August 1. You can also celebrate the opening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino’s lovely Jackie Brown, or pine for the long-gestating The Irishman with Martin Scorsese’s Gangs Of New York. If you’d rather watch, say, the first three Final Destination movies—no shade!—you might wanna hurry up. They shuffle off the digital coil on August 1.
You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in March below, along with a promo video with some clips.
Available in August
Sacred Games: Season 2
Available August 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Available August 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Available August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Available August 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
Available August 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Available August 8
Dollar
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
Available August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Available August 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Available August 14
The 100: Season 6
Available August 15
Cannon Busters
Available August 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
Mindhunter: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
Available August 17
The Punisher (2004)
Available August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free
Available August 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
Available August 22
Love Alarm
Available August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
Available August 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Available August 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
Available August 30
The A List
CAROLE & TUESDAY
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
La Grande Classe
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
Available August 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Leaving August 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving August 2
The Founder
Leaving August 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving August 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving August 8
The Emoji Movie
Leaving August 11
No Country for Old Men
Leaving August 14
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving August 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving August 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving August 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving August 21
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving August 28
Wind River
Leaving August 30
Burnt
Leaving August 31
Straw Dogs
