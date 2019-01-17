Photo: Alex Lombardi (Hulu)

Last month, Hulu’s incoming titles weren’t especially stellar. If you’ve already caught up on Atlanta Season 2 and blazed through all 13 seasons of King of the Hill, you’re probably itching for something new. Thankfully, February brings a few promising options to keep you busy and out of the cold.

Hulu has a new comedy series that looks like it will be hilariously and painfully relatable for anyone who spent their middle school days in AOL chat rooms. PEN15—which, no, isn’t titled “penis,” but is a reference to the grade-school prank—is created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and produced by The Lonely Island guys. Set in 2000, Erskine and Konkle, both 31 year olds IRL, don braces and bowl cuts to play 13-year-old versions of themselves in seventh grade, “where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.” Too true. If you can handle being re-traumatized by the particular horrors of middle school after Eighth Grade, this could be a new favorite series of the year.

Hulu subscribers can also catch up on the second season of Noah Hawley’s Legion – which started out strong but ended on an especially disturbing note – Season 2 of Zac & Mia, a series about two teens undergoing cancer treatment who fall in love, one of last year’s craziest docs, Three Identical Strangers, and a highly underrated 2018 gem, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers. The latest installment of Hulu and Blumhouse’s horror anthology Into the Dark also drops on the streaming service next month.

A handful of classic movies and old favorites are on the way too, perfect for ditching weekend plans on a snowy evening. Even more of Hulu’s Bond collection arrives with A View to Kill, Dr. No, and Goldeneye, among others, plus Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Thelma and Louise, Dazed and Confused, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Space Jam.

Check out the full list of all the movies and TV shows headed to Hulu next month, followed by everything that’s leaving:

Available February 1:

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1 (Aniplex)

A View to Kill (1985)

The Animal (2001)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

Bad Santa (2003)

Barefoot (2014)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bounty (1984)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Capote (2005)

Chaos (2005)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dr. No (1962)

Equilibrium (2002)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

Foolish (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Freedomland (2006)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Hairspray (1988)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

How to Deal (2003)

Kingpin (1996)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

The Madness of King George (1994)

Marathon Man (1976)

Metro (1997)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Next Day Air (2009)

Old Fashioned (2014)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

The Royal Tenenbaums (1997)

Space Jam (1996)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Toybox (2018)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Three Kings (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomcats (2001)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Unforgettable (1996)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Available February 2:

Cabin Fever (2016)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Available February 3:

Legion: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Available February 4:

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Dog Days (2018)

Experimenter (2015)

Available February 5:

Paid in Full (2002)

Available February 8:

PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available February 9:

The Preppie Connection (2016)

Available February 10:

The Song (2014)

Available February 11:

All Square (2018)

Available February 14:

False Flag: Complete Season 2 (Keshet)

Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness)

Available February 15:

Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Jamie’s Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Fremantle)

Next (2007)

Available February 16:

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere (FOX)

A Perfect Day (2016)

Available February 17:

The Party (2018)

Available February 18:

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Available February 20:

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3 (IFC)



Available February 23:

Death Wish (2018)

Available February 25:

Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9 (FX)

Every Day (2018)

The School (2018)

Available February 26:

The Enemy Within: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Available February 27:

World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Tickled (2016)

Available February 28:

Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Digging for Fire (2015)

The Guilty (2018)

Leaving February 28:

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Best Seller (1987)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Deja Vu (2006)

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts (2007)

Dream House Nightmare (2017)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Exposed (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

It’s Us (2016)

Joey (1988)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Line of Duty (2013)

Living by the Gun (2011)

Malena (2000)

Manhattan Night (2016)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Mullholland Falls (1996)

Operation Condor (1986)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

Radio Days (1987)

Ride (1998)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rob Roy (1995)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Snowglobe (2007)

Spy Game (2001)

Switchback (1997)

Teresa’s Tatoo (1994)

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

We are Marshall (2006)

Wicker Park (2004)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)