Time is kinda funny these days. It feels like it was only yesterday that we were cowering at Taco’s soul-penetrating eyes, steaming at Fox’s attempt to humanize Sarah Palin, and crowning performing veteran Kandi Burress the queen of season 3. That could have a lot to do with the fact that last season of The Masked Singer began to wind down just as the pandemic was ramping up, with the finale airing back in May. But consider this: The hiatus between seasons three and four was four whole months while the break between the two previous seasons was only half as much. That’s long enough for viewers to forget the costumed horrors of yore (though we’re sure we’ll meet Night Angel again at the gates of hell) and make room for fresh ones, like the show’s first duo in the form of Snow Owls. Must there be two?!

Shudders aside, it’s kind of nice to return to this slice of unabashedly odd television for a bit of pre-pandemic normalcy. And while some shows are finding ways to virtually create remote “live” audiences through LED screens and stitched together in-home clips , TMS is using a very small group of real people, tricky camera angles, and stocked reaction footage to recreate the feel of a full studio. And... it’s shockingly effective. It doesn’t feel like much has changed, even though things are obviously wildly different. T hat’s great, because we’d much rather focus all of our energy on guessing this year’s crop of secret performers than succumbing to the sadness of seeing another fuzzy Zoom shot.

Speaking of guesses, our in-house Masked Singer sleuths Angelica Cataldo and her dad are taking another keen look at this season’s clues and unmasking the cloaked performers, one-by-one. Stop by their post to test your own theories, then come here each week to see who sings (or raps) their final note.

Week 1: Dragon

We’d say that rappers tend not to do well on TMS, but that would technically count as Bow Wow erasure, since he did manage to make it to the final three last go-round. So we’ll say this: Rappers with super distinct voices tend not to last. Just ask season 3's Lil Wayne, who was the first to go home after the Super Bowl, and this year’s Week 1 cast-off Busta Rhymes. Mere seconds into his performance of LL Cool J’s “ Mama Said Knock You Out, ” his signature growl was instantly recognizable. Also, dragon imagery has played a major part in Busta’s personal branding since early in his career, so it was a rather potent mix of “duh” details. The clues get incrementally harder as the season rolls on, so we’re grateful for this gimme.

