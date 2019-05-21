Three new episodes of Black Mirror are hitting Netflix on June 5—yes, just three, but you will take what Charlie Brooker gives you and you will be satisfied (or complain about it on Twitter, as is your wont). Speaking of which, Netflix has released a trailer for each of the new episodes, and I’ve chosen to start with “Smithereens” (above) because it features the hot priest from Fleabag season two, who looks like a posh British knock-off of Mark Ruffalo. Good for him. In that episode, Not Mark Ruffalo plays a cab driver experiencing the worst day of his life, sort of like a quasi-futuristic Falling Down, I reckon. “Smithereens” also happens to be the first episode of Black Mirror season five, followed by “Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too” (apparently there are no oxford commas in these dystopian near-futures) and “Striking Vipers.”

“Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too” stars Miley Cyrus, and centers on a lonely teenage girl (not Miley) who uses technology to connect with her favorite pop star, whose life—shocker!—is not as wonderful as it seems. Cyrus plays the pop star, of course, while Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys) plays the teen fan. “Striking Vipers” stars Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Pom Klementieff (a nice little trifecta of superhero movie stars), and follows a pair of college friends who reunite years later, only to set off a series of unfortunate events. You can watch the trailers for these episodes below: