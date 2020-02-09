Here are the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony has a potential to be a truly interesting night, even if there aren’t any legendary screw-ups like that whole “reading the wrong Best Picture winner” gaffe from a few years ago or “giving Best Picture to Green Book” like last year. Joker, a comic book movie about a clown, is going into the show with 11 nominations, more than any other film this year, and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is already the first South Korean film to be nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Film. Both of them will have to watch out Sam Mendes’ 1917, though, which has made an impressive showing this awards season (including a Directors Guild Awards win, which typically foreshadows a similarly successful night at the Oscars).

The full list of winners (so far) is below, and we’ll update this post with more winners as they’re announced throughout the night.

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood



Best Animated Feature

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



Best Short Film (Animated)

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite



Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes



Best Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister



Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite



Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood