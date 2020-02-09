Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Here are the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards

Sam Barsanti
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony has a potential to be a truly interesting night, even if there aren’t any legendary screw-ups like that whole “reading the wrong Best Picture winner” gaffe from a few years ago or “giving Best Picture to Green Book” like last year. Joker, a comic book movie about a clown, is going into the show with 11 nominations, more than any other film this year, and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is already the first South Korean film to be nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Film. Both of them will have to watch out Sam Mendes’ 1917, though, which has made an impressive showing this awards season (including a Directors Guild Awards win, which typically foreshadows a similarly successful night at the Oscars).

The full list of winners (so far) is below, and we’ll update this post with more winners as they’re announced throughout the night.

Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Best Animated Feature
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Short Film (Animated)
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite

Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

