Here are the winners from the 77th Golden Globes

Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

We’re well into the big chunk of the year known as Awards Season, and while the Golden Globes ceremony isn’t necessarily the biggest or best event of this multi-month celebration of (primarily) film and television, it is probably the most fun—at least for the celebrities in attendance, who get to enjoy dinner and drinks while (once again) getting roasted by Ricky Gervais. The nominations this year were fairly controversial, with a surprising number of noteworthy snubs—including every female director, which unfortunately shouldn’t really count as surprising at this point—but now we get to see how all of those nominations pan out.

The winners and nominees are below, and we’ll be updating this post as more are announced.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieren Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Beautiful Ghosts, ” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again, ” Rocketman

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show