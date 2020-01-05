Here are the winners from the 77th Golden Globes

We’re well into the big chunk of the year known as Awards Season, and while the Golden Globes ceremony isn’t necessarily the biggest or best event of this multi-month celebration of (primarily) film and television, it is probably the most fun—at least for the celebrities in attendance, who get to enjoy dinner and drinks while (once again) getting roasted by Ricky Gervais. The nominations this year were fairly controversial, with a surprising number of noteworthy snubs—including every female director, which unfortunately shouldn’t really count as surprising at this point—but now we get to see how all of those nominations pan out.
The winners and nominees are below, and we’ll be updating this post as more are announced.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieren Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Beautiful Ghosts, ” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again, ” Rocketman
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show