Here it is: TV’s biggest night! The one time of the year when everybody takes a moment to recognize that, yes, TV is often better than movies. Last week saw the annual celebration of the non-famous people who do good work in the TV industry with the Creative Arts Emmys, with most of the awards going to Game Of Thrones, but the regular Emmys are where the real TV magic happens. Of course, Game Of Thrones is up for a lot of these awards, and it has that special “final season prestige” going into tonight’s ceremony even if said final season wasn’t great, so there is a chance a lot of these awards could end up going to Thrones as well.

The full list of winners is below, and we’ll update this post throughout the night as more are announced.

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

“Ron/Lily,” Barry

“Episode 1,” Fleabag

“Anna Ishii-Peters,” Pen15

“Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll

“A Warm Body,” Russian Doll

“Janet(s),” The Good Place

“Veep,” Veep