Here it is: TV’s biggest night! The one time of the year when everybody takes a moment to recognize that, yes, TV is often better than movies. Last week saw the annual celebration of the non-famous people who do good work in the TV industry with the Creative Arts Emmys, with most of the awards going to Game Of Thrones, but the regular Emmys are where the real TV magic happens. Of course, Game Of Thrones is up for a lot of these awards, and it has that special “final season prestige” going into tonight’s ceremony even if said final season wasn’t great, so there is a chance a lot of these awards could end up going to Thrones as well.
The full list of winners is below, and we’ll update this post throughout the night as more are announced.
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
“Ron/Lily,” Barry
“Episode 1,” Fleabag
“Anna Ishii-Peters,” Pen15
“Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll
“A Warm Body,” Russian Doll
“Janet(s),” The Good Place
“Veep,” Veep
