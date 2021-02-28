Here are the winners from the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

A Golden Globe Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Everything is weird all the time these days, and the Golden Globes are always a weird awards show (TV and movies and a secret society of international movie bloggers?!), so the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony was destined to be an especially weird night of dancing around various controversies and social issues, handing out trophies, and seeing what carefully selected decorative vases and books are in view of celebrities’ webcams—but, really, those controversies are going to be on the forefront of everyone’s thoughts tonight.

For those who avoided it: The Golden Globe nominations were riddled with surprising snubs (namely I May Destroy You) and included at least one inexplicable favorite (Netflix’s hate-watch special Emily In Paris), and there were new questions raised about how the Golden Globe voters in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses their nominees and winners. That’s on top of the widespread criticism of the fact that the HFPA has zero Black members, meaning (for better or worse), there’s a lot more attention being paid to this thing then there might not be otherwise.

The full list of winners and nominees will be below as they’re announced, with winners in bold.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE



Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News Of The World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Here My Voice,” The Trial Of The Chicago 7

“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins, Emily In Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On The Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night In Miami

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Women

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

The Prom

Palm Springs

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anna Taylor-Joy, Emma.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE



Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamela/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two Of Us, France/USA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helana Zengel, News Of The World

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night In Miami…

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunter

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily In Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched