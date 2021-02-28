Here are the winners from the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Everything is weird all the time these days, and the Golden Globes are always a weird awards show (TV and movies and a secret society of international movie bloggers?!), so the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony was destined to be an especially weird night of dancing around various controversies and social issues, handing out trophies, and seeing what carefully selected decorative vases and books are in view of celebrities’ webcams—but, really, those controversies are going to be on the forefront of everyone’s thoughts tonight.
For those who avoided it: The Golden Globe nominations were riddled with surprising snubs (namely I May Destroy You) and included at least one inexplicable favorite (Netflix’s hate-watch special Emily In Paris), and there were new questions raised about how the Golden Globe voters in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses their nominees and winners. That’s on top of the widespread criticism of the fact that the HFPA has zero Black members, meaning (for better or worse), there’s a lot more attention being paid to this thing then there might not be otherwise.
The full list of winners and nominees will be below as they’re announced, with winners in bold.
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News Of The World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Here My Voice,” The Trial Of The Chicago 7
“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lily Collins, Emily In Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On The Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night In Miami
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Women
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
The Prom
Palm Springs
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anna Taylor-Joy, Emma.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two Of Us, France/USA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helana Zengel, News Of The World
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night In Miami…
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunter
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched