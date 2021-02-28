Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Here are the winners from the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
1
Save
A Golden Globe
A Golden Globe
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Everything is weird all the time these days, and the Golden Globes are always a weird awards show (TV and movies and a secret society of international movie bloggers?!), so the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony was destined to be an especially weird night of dancing around various controversies and social issues, handing out trophies, and seeing what carefully selected decorative vases and books are in view of celebrities’ webcams—but, really, those controversies are going to be on the forefront of everyone’s thoughts tonight.

For those who avoided it: The Golden Globe nominations were riddled with surprising snubs (namely I May Destroy You) and included at least one inexplicable favorite (Netflix’s hate-watch special Emily In Paris), and there were new questions raised about how the Golden Globe voters in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses their nominees and winners. That’s on top of the widespread criticism of the fact that the HFPA has zero Black members, meaning (for better or worse), there’s a lot more attention being paid to this thing then there might not be otherwise.

The full list of winners and nominees will be below as they’re announced, with winners in bold.

Advertisement

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News Of The World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul

G/O Media may get a commission
iRobot Roomba i6+
iRobot Roomba i6+

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Here My Voice,” The Trial Of The Chicago 7
“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Advertisement

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Advertisement

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins, Emily In Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On The Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night In Miami

Advertisement

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Women

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank 
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Advertisement

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
The Prom
Palm Springs

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anna Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Advertisement

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two Of Us, France/USA

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helana Zengel, News Of The World

Advertisement

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night In Miami…
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Advertisement

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunter
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Advertisement

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Advertisement

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Advertisement

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`