Here are the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

Photo : Getty Images

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards are being announced live in Los Angeles this morning, presented by John Cho and Issa Rae. Both Cho and Rae have commented on (or, in Cho’s case, been the subject of a campaign commenting upon) the lack of diversity in Hollywood, an unspoken but ironic counterpoint to the overwhelming whiteness of this year’s nominees. Rae also couldn’t help but note, “...for screenplay,” when Cho commented that Greta Gerwig had been nominated for Little Women, a comment on the all-male Best Director status quo being maintained for yet another year. “Congratulations to those men,” she added when the category was announced.

In news that will be met with delight in some corners of the internet and horror in others, Joker leads this year’s nominations with 11 nods. Following closely behind are Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, 1917, and The Irishman, all of which received 10 nominations. And although it was shut out of the acting categories, Bong Joon ho’s Parasite made history as the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture and the newly rebranded Best International Film.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live, also from Los Angeles, on February 9. We’ll have more commentary from our film section later this morning.

Best Supporting Actress



Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best Sound Editing

Ford V. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Short Film (Animated)

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A War Zone If You’re A Girl



Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Editing

Ford V. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Animated Feature

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bong Joon ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bong Joon ho, Parasite

Best Picture

Ford V. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Parasite