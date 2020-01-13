Here are the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards are being announced live in Los Angeles this morning, presented by John Cho and Issa Rae. Both Cho and Rae have commented on (or, in Cho’s case, been the subject of a campaign commenting upon) the lack of diversity in Hollywood, an unspoken but ironic counterpoint to the overwhelming whiteness of this year’s nominees. Rae also couldn’t help but note, “...for screenplay,” when Cho commented that Greta Gerwig had been nominated for Little Women, a comment on the all-male Best Director status quo being maintained for yet another year. “Congratulations to those men,” she added when the category was announced.
In news that will be met with delight in some corners of the internet and horror in others, Joker leads this year’s nominations with 11 nods. Following closely behind are Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, 1917, and The Irishman, all of which received 10 nominations. And although it was shut out of the acting categories, Bong Joon ho’s Parasite made history as the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture and the newly rebranded Best International Film.
The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live, also from Los Angeles, on February 9. We’ll have more commentary from our film section later this morning.
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Short Film (Animated)
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A War Zone If You’re A Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Editing
Ford V. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Animated Feature
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Bong Joon ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Bong Joon ho, Parasite
Best Picture
Ford V. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Parasite