Here are the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Clockwise from top left: The Good Place (Colleen Hayes/NBC); Insecure (Merie W. Wallace/HBO); Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV); Watchmen (Mark Hill/HBO) Graphic : The A.V. Club

While the pandemic may have banished away the usual glitzy pageantry of a awards season, it hasn’t stopped the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences from soldiering on with the annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Much like the rest of the world, the process and ceremony are bound to look a little different. For instance, Outstanding Drama and Comedy categories now have eight nominations each and the gendered performer categories are now seeing some parity in the number of nominations in each. (Which is something you would assume would already be a no-brainer, but apparently isn’t. That’s showbiz, kid!)



But some things still remain the same—namely, cable and streaming continue to rule. Netflix can now boast of a whopping 160 nominations for 2020 and Apple TV+ can celebrate its Emmy debut, thanks to The Morning Show. Even without Game Of Thrones, deserving nods for shows like Insecure, Euphoria, Big Little Lies,and Succession continue to bring prestige to the highly decorated network. And a fitting nomination for Hulu’s Ramy is always a great thing.

Leslie Jones led (and mostly screamed through) this year’s remote reveal with the help of Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslaney. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 20 with Jimmy Kimmel set to host, though the exact format of the long-awaited presentation is unclear.

This post is being update live.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Killing Eve

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaids Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. Watchmen

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness- Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth, “Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!”

Bob’s Burgers, “Pig Trouble In Little Tina”

BoJack Horseman, “The View From Halfway Down”

Rick And Morty, “The Vat Of Acid Episode”

The Simpsons, “Thanksgiving Of Horror”

Outstanding TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Good Place,” Whenever You’re Ready” written by Michael Schur

The Great, “The Great” written by Tony McNamara

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” written by Daniel Levy

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” written by David West Read

What We Do In The Shadows, “Collaboration” written by Sam Johnson andChris Marcil

What We Do In The Shadows, “Ghosts” written by Paul Simms

What We Do In The Shadows, “On The Run” written by Stefani Robinson,

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” written by Thomas Schnauz

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” written by Gordon Smith Gordon Smith

The Crown, “Aberfan” written Peter Morgan

Ozark, “ All In” written by Chris Mundy

Ozark, “Boss Fight” by written by John Shiban

Ozark, “ Fire Pink” written by Miki Johnson

Succession, “ This Is Not For Tears” written by Jesse Armst rong

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

For a complete list of nominees, check out the official Emmys website.