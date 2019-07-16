Screenshot: Television Academy

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have revealed its nominees for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this morning. D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced this year’s nominees from the Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles (after a heap of the best awkward banter they could muster, bless their hearts), where Carden learned onstage that her series, The Good Place, earned a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. We are already beginning to see hints of an awards season after the finales of some of the Academy’s favorites, like Game Of Thrones and Veep. Though both garnered their share of the usual nominations (with Thrones earning a record 32 nominations, despite a contemptuous final season), there was also room for A.V. Club favorites like first-time nominees Fleabag and Pose. Schitt’s Creek also snagged some Academy recognition (finally!) ahead of its sixth and final season.

HBO and Netflix continued to lead the pool of nominations this year, but it’s worth noting that Prime Video more than doubled their number of nods from last year, leaping from 22 nominations to an impressive 47. Almost all of the major networks saw a decrease in their haul; CBS was the only one to gain a number of slots with their 43 nods, which is eight more than they managed last year.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented live on Sunday, September 22, on FOX. A host has not been announced as of yet.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemore

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones

Jody Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape To Dannemora

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jarrel Jherome, When They See Us

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape To Dannemora

Anjenou Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Late Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Drive-Ins And Dives Food

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Reality Host

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Animated Program

“The Planned Parenthood Show,” Big Mouth

“Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now,” Bob’s Burgers

“Free Churro,” BoJack Horseman

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)

“Mad About The Toy,” The Simpsons

Outstanding TV Movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

“Ron/Lily,” Barry

“Episode 1,” Fleabag

“Anna Ishii-Peters,” Pen15

“Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll

“A Warm Body,” Russian Doll

“Janet(s),” The Good Place

“Veep,” Veep

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

“Winner,” Better Call Saul

“Episode 1,” Bodyguard

“The Iron Throne,” Game Of Thrones

“Nice And Neat,” Killing Eve

“Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Succession

“Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal

Chernobyl

“Episode 6,” Escape To Dannemorra

“Episode 7,” Escape To Dannemorra

“Providence,” Fosse/Verdon

“Part Four,” When They See Us

For a complete list of nominees, check out the official Emmys website.