The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have revealed its nominees for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this morning. D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced this year’s nominees from the Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles (after a heap of the best awkward banter they could muster, bless their hearts), where Carden learned onstage that her series, The Good Place, earned a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. We are already beginning to see hints of an awards season after the finales of some of the Academy’s favorites, like Game Of Thrones and Veep. Though both garnered their share of the usual nominations (with Thrones earning a record 32 nominations, despite a contemptuous final season), there was also room for A.V. Club favorites like first-time nominees Fleabag and Pose. Schitt’s Creek also snagged some Academy recognition (finally!) ahead of its sixth and final season.
HBO and Netflix continued to lead the pool of nominations this year, but it’s worth noting that Prime Video more than doubled their number of nods from last year, leaping from 22 nominations to an impressive 47. Almost all of the major networks saw a decrease in their haul; CBS was the only one to gain a number of slots with their 43 nods, which is eight more than they managed last year.
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented live on Sunday, September 22, on FOX. A host has not been announced as of yet.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemore
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones
Jody Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape To Dannemora
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jarrel Jherome, When They See Us
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape To Dannemora
Anjenou Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Drive-Ins And Dives Food
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Reality Host
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Animated Program
“The Planned Parenthood Show,” Big Mouth
“Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now,” Bob’s Burgers
“Free Churro,” BoJack Horseman
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
“Mad About The Toy,” The Simpsons
Outstanding TV Movie
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
“Ron/Lily,” Barry
“Episode 1,” Fleabag
“Anna Ishii-Peters,” Pen15
“Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll
“A Warm Body,” Russian Doll
“Janet(s),” The Good Place
“Veep,” Veep
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
“Winner,” Better Call Saul
“Episode 1,” Bodyguard
“The Iron Throne,” Game Of Thrones
“Nice And Neat,” Killing Eve
“Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Succession
“Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal
Chernobyl
“Episode 6,” Escape To Dannemorra
“Episode 7,” Escape To Dannemorra
“Providence,” Fosse/Verdon
“Part Four,” When They See Us
For a complete list of nominees, check out the official Emmys website.