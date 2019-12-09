Here are the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Photo : Wilson Webb ( Netflix )

The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards are in and while we would love to energetically comb through a list of surprises, triumphs, and real risk takers, this year’s round-up is a solid map of the safest routes throughout film and television. Sure, the Hollywood Foreign Press did manage to include a few of our favorites such as Parasite, Pose, and Marriage Story, but overall, there are a few curious trends that are certainly raising a few eyebrows.

Least surprising of the bunch: Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads this year’s film nominations with six in total. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman follows closely behind with five, confirming that Netflix is currently leading the streaming era in terms of both quality and quantity. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also nabbed five nominations, including Quentin Tarantino for Director, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in acting categories. Speaking of the Best Director category: Once again, the Hollywood Foreign Press failed to acknowledge the work of women directors, despite critical favorites like Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and Lulu Wang’s The Farewell. Each film managed to pick up acting nominations, so fortunately, it wasn’t a total shutout.

The same can’t be said for Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, which, despite Emmy recognition, was entirely shut out of the competition. That wasn’t the only perplexing result within the television categories: While it’s fantastic to see Pose and Billy Porter continue to get their just due, MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore are still oddly overlooked despite stellar performances each. As for the overall numbers, Netflix garnered the most nominations with 17, with HBO’s 15 noms following closely behind.



The 2020 Golden Globes ceremony, which brings back Ricky Gervais as host for an inexplicable fifth time, will take place on January 5. Check out the list of nominees below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

1917

The Irishmen

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Targon Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brat Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Marin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Beautiful Ghosts, ” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again, ” Rocketman

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieren Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry