Here are the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards are in and while we would love to energetically comb through a list of surprises, triumphs, and real risk takers, this year’s round-up is a solid map of the safest routes throughout film and television. Sure, the Hollywood Foreign Press did manage to include a few of our favorites such as Parasite, Pose, and Marriage Story, but overall, there are a few curious trends that are certainly raising a few eyebrows.
Least surprising of the bunch: Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads this year’s film nominations with six in total. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman follows closely behind with five, confirming that Netflix is currently leading the streaming era in terms of both quality and quantity. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also nabbed five nominations, including Quentin Tarantino for Director, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in acting categories. Speaking of the Best Director category: Once again, the Hollywood Foreign Press failed to acknowledge the work of women directors, despite critical favorites like Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and Lulu Wang’s The Farewell. Each film managed to pick up acting nominations, so fortunately, it wasn’t a total shutout.
The same can’t be said for Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, which, despite Emmy recognition, was entirely shut out of the competition. That wasn’t the only perplexing result within the television categories: While it’s fantastic to see Pose and Billy Porter continue to get their just due, MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore are still oddly overlooked despite stellar performances each. As for the overall numbers, Netflix garnered the most nominations with 17, with HBO’s 15 noms following closely behind.
The 2020 Golden Globes ceremony, which brings back Ricky Gervais as host for an inexplicable fifth time, will take place on January 5. Check out the list of nominees below.
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
1917
The Irishmen
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Targon Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brat Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Marin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Beautiful Ghosts, ” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again, ” Rocketman
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieren Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry