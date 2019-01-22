Photo: Getty Images

Nominations were announced this morning for the 91st annual Academy Awards, ending Hollywood’s most sleepless night of the year. Kumail Nanjiani—who was nominated last year for Best Original Screenplay alongside Emily V. Gordon—and Tracee Ellis Ross had the honor of getting all dressed up before dawn to announce this year’s nominees, which are being revealed in waves, one at 5:20 a.m. PT and one at 5:30 a.m. PT.



Leading this year’s nominees are Roma and The Favourite, which pulled in 10 nominations apiece; they’re followed by A Star Is Born and Vice, which picked up eight nominations each. Notable firsts in this year’s class of nominees include Black Panther, the first superhero movie ever nominated for Best Picture, and BlackKklansman, whose six nominations include a first-ever dual Best Director and Best Picture nomination for the iconic Spike Lee. And continuing this year’s disappointing awards-season trend, no women were nominated for Best Director, despite the ongoing existence of Lynne Ramsay.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlackKklansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee, BlackKklansman

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Editing

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County, This Morning This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Best Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

“I Will Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin