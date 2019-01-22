Nominations were announced this morning for the 91st annual Academy Awards, ending Hollywood’s most sleepless night of the year. Kumail Nanjiani—who was nominated last year for Best Original Screenplay alongside Emily V. Gordon—and Tracee Ellis Ross had the honor of getting all dressed up before dawn to announce this year’s nominees, which are being revealed in waves, one at 5:20 a.m. PT and one at 5:30 a.m. PT.
Leading this year’s nominees are Roma and The Favourite, which pulled in 10 nominations apiece; they’re followed by A Star Is Born and Vice, which picked up eight nominations each. Notable firsts in this year’s class of nominees include Black Panther, the first superhero movie ever nominated for Best Picture, and BlackKklansman, whose six nominations include a first-ever dual Best Director and Best Picture nomination for the iconic Spike Lee. And continuing this year’s disappointing awards-season trend, no women were nominated for Best Director, despite the ongoing existence of Lynne Ramsay.
We’ll have more of our thoughts on this year’s Oscars snubs and surprises for you later this morning.
Best Picture
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlackKklansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee, BlackKklansman
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
Roma
Best Visual Effects
First Man
Best Editing
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Animated Feature
Mirai
Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse
Best Documentary Feature
Hale County, This Morning This Evening
Of Fathers And Sons
Best Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Mary Queen Of Scots
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“I Will Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Advertisement