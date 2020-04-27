Screenshot : Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration ( YouTube )

In case you somehow missed it—maybe you were busy (LOL, as if)—a whole bunch of famous people you like got together virtually to celebrate the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest composers of all time. The event, which was arguably way more entertaining than it might’ve been had they put on an elaborate televised stage show, featured an insane roster of stars singing some of Sondheim’s most memorable numbers—like Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford performing a duet of “Move On” from Sundays In The Park With George. Also on deck for Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration were Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beanie Feldstein, and Neil Patrick Harris—you know, all the theater kids.

Even if you aren’t a musical aficionado, there was plenty to love about the tribute—most notably, the power-trio of Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Audra McDonald, hanging out online in their robes and getting adorably sloshed: Streep with martinis (and later, scotch), Baranski with a big ol’ glass of wine, and McDonald kicking back vodka shots like a champ. Together, they sang “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, which just so happened to be celebrating its 50th anniversary last night.

Maybe you have no clue what Company is. Maybe you only vaguely know it as the basis for that truly great Documentary Now! episode. It doesn’t matter. What matters is that we now have an entire arsenal of 2020/Quarantine Mood photos and GIFs courtesy of Streep, Baranski, and McDonald.

Long may they reign.

