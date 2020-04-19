Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 )

Last night, various TV networks and streaming platforms came together for Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home concert special, an event based around giving people something to do without going outside, highlighting the interesting places where celebrities have set up their computers, and—most importantly—effusively praising healthcare workers, food service people, and everyone else who consistently risks their life to help others. It was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert (who, yes, made countless jokes about his two co-hosts being named Jimmy), and it featured little interviews with doctors and scientists and other people who deserve our praise and attention.

But if you really cared about that, you would’ve watched it live (or tracked down an archive somewhere). If you just want to hear about what famous people showed up and what songs they sang, we’ve gathered up some highlights below. First, here’s “Soon You’ll Get Better” from Taylor Swift:



Famous hoopster Elton John singing “I’m Still Standing” on his home basketball court:

“Lady Madonna” from Paul McCartney.

Lady Gaga singing that song from the Joker commercials.

Lizzo, with “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, and John Legend singing “The Prayer.”

“River Cross” From Eddie Vedder:

John Legend and Sam Smith singing “Stand By Me.”

The Rolling Stones singing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Or here’s the full eight-hour all-day broadcast, with the good stuff coming near the end when ABC, CBS, and NBC started airing the special (it ran for all day on YouTube).

