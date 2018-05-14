Photo: Craig Blankenhorn (NBC/Warner Bros.)

After last week’s cancellations, pickups, and 11th-hour rescues, the broadcast networks are convening in New York this week for the annual TV ritual known as upfront presentations, in which America’s broadcasters announce their fall lineups to potential advertisers. This post will continue to update as those schedules and the official synopses for new programming roll out. New shows are denoted in bold; all times are Eastern



Monday

8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

The Resident (Fox)

9 p.m.

9-1-1 (Fox)

10 p.m.

Manifest (NBC)

Tuesday

8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

The Gifted (Fox)

9 p.m.

This Is Us (NBC)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

10 p.m.

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday

8 p.m.

Chicago Med (NBC)

Empire (Fox)

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Star (Fox)

10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday

7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football pregame show

8 p.m.

Superstore (NBC)

Thursday Night Football (Fox)

8:30 p.m.

The Good Place (NBC)

9 p.m.

Will & Grace (NBC)

9:30 p.m.

I Feel Bad (NBC)

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Friday

8 p.m.

Blindspot (NBC)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

8:30 p.m.

The Cool Kids (Fox)

9 p.m.

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

10 p.m.

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Sunday

7 p.m.

Football Night In America (NBC)

NFL On Fox (Fox)



7:30 p.m.

The OT/Fox encores (Fox)

8 p.m.

The Simpsons (Fox)

8:20 p.m.

NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

8:30 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9 p.m.

Family Guy (Fox)

9:30 p.m.

Rel (Fox)

New on NBC

Manifest

“When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. From Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke comes an emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Jeff Rake will write and executive produce. David Frankel will direct and executive produce the pilot. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke also executive produce. Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Compari Entertainment.”

New Amsterdam

“Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital—the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof—and return it to the glory that put it on the map.



The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.



David Schulner will write and executive produce. Kate Dennis will direct and executive produce the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produce. Dr. Eric Manheimer will produce. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.”

I Feel Bad

“Emet is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she’s not perfect. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly. From executive producer Amy Poehler comes a modern comedy about being perfectly OK with being imperfect.

The cast includes Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton and James Buckley.

Aseem Batra will write and executive produce. Julie Anne Robinson will direct and executive produce the pilot. Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and Josh Maurer also executive produce. “I Feel Bad” is produced by Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, CannyLads Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.”

New on Fox

The Cool Kids

“From executive producer Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and starring Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier (The Carmichael Show, In Living Color), Emmy Award nominee Martin Mull (Veep, Roseanne), Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, American Horror Story) and Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show), The Cool Kids is a multi-camera comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun—because, at their age, what do they really have to lose. Hank (Grier) is the leader of this motley crew, a gruff, opinionated, 21st century Archie Bunker who will go to any lengths to have a good time. His loyal, but less than helpful, friends include Charlie (Mull), a bumbling storyteller who constantly goes off on tangents about some bizarre, barely believable episode from his life; and Sid (Jordan), a naysaying, pill-popping hypochondriac who shoots down every scheme, but still gets roped in. Complicating matters is Margaret (Lawrence), a brash, confident woman who forces her way into their group and refuses to leave because she’s not going to take crap from anyone—especially not these three. But what unites them all is their shared belief that they’re not done yet – not by a long shot. Growing old with dignity is for chumps. Our self-proclaimed ‘cool kids’ are determined to make the third act of the lives the craziest one yet.”

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television, FX Productions

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Charlie Day, Kevin Abbott (pilot only), Nick Frenkel, Don Scardino (pilot only)

WRITERS: Charlie Day, Paul Fruchbom

DIRECTOR: Don Scardino

Rel

“Based on the life of Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Insecure, The Carmichael Show), Rel is a multi-camera comedy starring Howery as a loving husband and father living on the West Side of Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair. And not just any affair. An affair with Rel’s own barber. Quite easily the worst person for your wife to sleep with, because as hard it is to find a good spouse, it’s even harder to find a reliable barber. Plus, with the barbershop being one of the epicenters of neighborhood gossip, Rel finds his embarrassing business is known by everyone, including the Pastor (also played by Howery), before Rel can even process the emotions himself. Offering Rel support—that is, when they themselves aren’t butting heads—are Rel’s tough-talking, no-B.S. best friend, Brittany (Jess “Hilarious” Moore, Wild ’N Out), and his recently out-of-jail younger brother, Nat (Jordan L. Jones, NCIS: Los Angeles, Wisdom of the Crowd), as well as Rel’s prideful Dad (Sinbad, A Different World, The Sinbad Show, Jingle All The Way), who perhaps has taken the barber news even harder than Rel. After his beloved kids move to Cleveland with their mom, Rel must begin the difficult task of rebuilding his life as a long-distance dad. He also jumps back into the dating pool—and often finds himself the victim of his own well-intentioned hubris. But, ever the optimist, he continues his search for love, respect… and a new barber.”

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jerrod Carmichael, Mike Scully, Lil Rel Howery, Josh Rabinowitz, Kevin Barnett

WRITERS: Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Barnett, Josh Rabinowitz

DIRECTOR: Gerry Cohen