FOX’s “Animation Domination” continues this fall with the return of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and the premiere of the brand-spankin’-new series Bless The Harts. And as they descend upon your television, so too comes the annual roster of impressive guest stars. FOX has officially announced the famous people who will lend their famous voices to the network’s forthcoming “Animation Domination” block, which premieres on September 29.



Joining The Simpsons for the show’s 31st (!) season are super-famous and extra-lovable power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, the exceptionally hilarious Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), comedian Fortune Feimster, Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Jim Parsons, and Scott Friggin’ Bakula (his legal name), and directors Joe and Anthony Russo. They join previously announced guests Jason Momoa, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, and Jane Goodall (yes, that one).

The 10th season of Bob’s Burgers will feature the return of Megan Mullally as Linda’s sister Gayle, Sarah and Laura Silverman as the Pesto twins, and Jenny Slate as Tammy Larsen. Other guest stars include Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Kathryn Hahn (my goodness), Thomas Lennon, and Damon Wayans Jr. Over in the world of Family Guy, now entering its 17th season, the eclectic guest list includes Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Kenny Loggins, Mike Judge, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Christopher Meloni, and Nat Faxon.

And finally there’s Bless The Harts, the new animated series from Emily Spivey (The Last Man On Earth) that follows a lower-income Southern family struggling to make ends meet. The series has a killer voice cast led by Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz, with guests including Holly Hunter, Fortune Feimster, Mary Steenburgen, and Drew Tarver.