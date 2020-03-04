L to R: Apple (David Paul Morris) and Amazon Prime (Rachel Murray) Image : Getty Images

SXSW 2020 still plans to soldier on amid major coronavirus concerns for now, but there’s no telling exactly how Austin’s biggest festival will look come as major companies continue to pull away from the event, which is supposed to take place March 13 - March 22. Early this morning Amazon Studios announced the cancellation of its planned slate of events, following the likes of TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Intel, and Mashable. Since then, more companies and individual artists have followed suit as the year’s biggest showcase of indie talent continues to fall apart. Let’s face it: Things aren’t looking promising for SXSW. But until we hear that the festival has gone the way of GDC, MipTV, Mobile World Congress, and a host of other sidelined conferences, here is an up-to-date list of all the former participants that are playing it safe and staying home amid COVID-19 concerns.

Apple

Apple was prepared to host events centering some of their original Apple TV+ programming, including Spike Jonez’s documentary Beastie Boys Story and a discussion with Little America creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Per Variety, the conglomerate cancelled their appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Netflix

Not long after Apple’s departure, the streaming mainstay pulled their own planned slate of events, which included five new films and discussion with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones about their forthcoming series, #BlackExcellence. THR reported the cancellation.

We’ll continue to update this post upon news of further cancellations.