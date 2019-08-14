Screenshot: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (YouTube)

Henry Golding is a drop-dead gorgeous actor who starred in one of the biggest hits of 2018, Crazy Rich Asians. From the looks of him and his A-list, G.I. Joe-starring ass, you probably wouldn’t be able to guess that he was once a travel host in Malaysia. What makes this bit of trivia even better is that his audition tape for the gig exists, and it owes more than a little to the style of one Guy Fieri.



While on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon brought out this never-before-seen audition tape of Golding’s, something only one other person has seen, according to the actor. The clip is obviously a bit dated, from the quality to the clothing to the Fatboy Slim soundtrack, and Golding himself admits he had no idea what to do with his hands when they weren’t holding chopsticks. Also, the duck face while eating noodles at the end? Adorable. Golding was more than a little embarrassed, but it all turned out fine in the end. They shared the trailer for he and Emilia Clarke’s new rom-com Last Christmas, and all was right in the world.