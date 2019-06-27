Photo: Matthias Nareyek (Getty Images), Silver Screen Collection (Getty Images)

You know how it is with older siblings: You’re just getting yourself situated as a private detective in Victorian-era London, solving cases, investigating your mother’s disappearance, and just generally trying to live on your own, and suddenly they come barreling into your life with their deerstalker hats and their cocaine addictions, confident that they know best.

That’s the premise (sort of—we glossed) of Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries series of books, which Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been working to adapt to film for the better part of the last two years. The books center on Enola, the youngest-but-equally-brilliant Holmes sibling, who runs away from the prospect of horrific 19th century boarding schools after her mom vanishes, much to her brothers’ consternation. Now Brown’s film adaptation has found the Sherlock whose well-meaning pursuit Enola will be dodging: Henry Cavill, ol’ Man Of Mustache himself.

Cavill—who recently wrapped up shooting on the first season of Netflix’s Witcher show—will presumably fill a sort of antagonist role in the movie, attempting to drag Enola back into “proper,” less mystery-heavy society. Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on who’ll be playing the pair’s even older sibling, Mycroft, let alone all the other extra Holmes siblings (Sigerson, Eurus, Sherrinford, or a million different fan fiction refugees) that have been steadily bolted on to the Doyle canon over the years.

