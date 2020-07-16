If the internet has taught us anything over the last several years—doubtful, admittedly—it’s that thirst traps can be as wide and varied as our myriad thirsts themselves. (And no, we’re not just talking about cravings for a cool, strong, musky drink of water here.) Which is why we’re perfectly happy to present—free of judgment, opprobrium, or critique—the following video for you to consume in whatever way sits right with you and your personal god: Henry Cavill in a tank top, assembling his own gaming PC.
That’s right: The Witcher himself, putting together a custom-built gaming computer that can hopefully run The Witcher 3 in all its highest-graphics-setting glory. And really, it’s the sort of video that has something for everyone: Flashy case lighting. Shots of Henry Cavill’s exposed BIOS. Arms. The whole package, as it were.
Cavill is, of course, a well-known nerd, albeit of the “really knows how to fill out a motherboard” variety. Good taste in “sensually putting a PC together music,” too.