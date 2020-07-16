Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Henry Cavill flashes his juicy BIOS to thirsty custom-PC-building fans

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill
Save
Illustration for article titled Henry Cavill flashes his juicy BIOS to thirsty custom-PC-building fans
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

If the internet has taught us anything over the last several years—doubtful, admittedly—it’s that thirst traps can be as wide and varied as our myriad thirsts themselves. (And no, we’re not just talking about cravings for a cool, strong, musky drink of water here.) Which is why we’re perfectly happy to present—free of judgment, opprobrium, or critique—the following video for you to consume in whatever way sits right with you and your personal god: Henry Cavill in a tank top, assembling his own gaming PC.

Advertisement

That’s right: The Witcher himself, putting together a custom-built gaming computer that can hopefully run The Witcher 3 in all its highest-graphics-setting glory. And really, it’s the sort of video that has something for everyone: Flashy case lighting. Shots of Henry Cavill’s exposed BIOS. Arms. The whole package, as it were.

Advertisement

Cavill is, of course, a well-known nerd, albeit of the “really knows how to fill out a motherboard” variety. Good taste in “sensually putting a PC together music,” too.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Someone shared a handy taxonomy of Reply Guys, which, of course, attracted many Reply Guys

The roller coaster of emotion that is "Bohemian Rhapsody" recreated in Rollercoaster Tycoon 2

Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Timothy Omundson on his Seinfeld start and getting back to Psych after surviving a stroke