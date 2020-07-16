Photo : Karwai Tang/WireImage ( Getty Images )

If the internet has taught us anything over the last several years—doubtful, admittedly—it’s that thirst traps can be as wide and varied as our myriad thirsts themselves. (And no , we’re not just talking about cravings for a cool, strong, musky drink of water here .) Which is why we’re per fectly happy to present—free of judgment, opprobrium , or critique —the following video for you to consume in whatever way sits right with you and your personal god: Henry Cavill in a tank top, assembling his own gaming PC.

That’s right: The Witcher himself, putting together a custom-built gaming computer that can hopefully run The Witcher 3 in all its highest-graphics-setting glory. And really, it’s the sort of video that has something for everyone : Flashy case lighting. Shots of Henry Cavill’s exposed BIOS. Arms. The whole package, as it were.

Cavill is, of course, a well-known nerd, albeit of the “really knows how to fill out a motherboard” variety. Good taste in “sensually putting a PC together music,” too.