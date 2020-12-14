Helstrom canceled at Hulu after one season

Photo : Katie Yu/Hulu

Hot on the heels of Disney announcing 8,000 new Marvel projects for Disney+, Hulu has gone and canceled Helstrom, the last gasp of the now-defunct Marvel Television unit. Jeph Loeb’s unit previously gave us Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D, Legion, Cloak & Dagger, The Gifted, and Runaways, all of which have either wrapped up their runs or been canceled by their respective networks/streamers.

This comes via a Variety piece that makes it sound as if Helstrom never stood a chance with the production unit having closed up shop. “ The writing may have also been on the wall due to the fact that marketing materials for Helstrom— including its trailer and key art — did not include the word ‘ Marvel’ despite being based on Marvel comic book characters, ” reads the piece.

We weren’t big fans of the series when it debuted in October, but, despite the show being untethered from the MCU, there was potential in its grisly tale of a serial killer’s avenging children. “Helstrom doesn’t have the panache of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” we wrote in our review, “ but it is a serviceably spooky TV series with some interesting hooks about how demonic parentage influences nature versus nurture.”

Helstrom was developed by Paul Zbyszewski and starred Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, and Ariana Guerra. The next Marvel series to debut is WandaVision, which hits Disney+ on January 15.