It’s been seven years now that The A.V. Club has been doing 11 Questions, our ongoing feature in which we ask famous people a list of questions suggested by our readers, which has led to answers to everything from “If a deli named a sandwich after you, what would be on it?” to “Who could you take in a fight?” Since we believe we have the best, most insightful commenting community out there, we now once again turn to you, in this new year we’re all extremely glad isn’t still 2020, to help us develop a new set of queries for the coming year. What would you like us to ask both Paul Scheer and Paul Thomas Anderson? What crucial subjects do you want to hear addressed by Molly Ringwald and Molly Shannon? One question per comment, please, though you’re more than welcome to propose multiple questions. Upvote the questions you like or would like to see in the feature, and as always, the best ones will rise to the top.



The 11 Questions we’ve asked over the past years are below, for inspiration. You can also read every single 11 Questions interview to date right here.

2014’s 11 questions:

What’s the worst job you ever had?

What did your parents want you to be?

Who would be your pop-culture best friend?

What game show would you be good at?

How would your enemies describe you?

If a deli named a sandwich after you, what would be on it?

What was your first big “grown-up” purchase?

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

What’s the worst living situation you’ve ever had? Who could you take in a fight? Do you have anybody’s autograph? (If not, whose would you want?)

2015’s 11 questions:

What’s the worst job you’ve ever had?

When did you first feel successful?

If you were a supervillain, what would your master plan be?

What were you like as a kid?

Who was your celebrity crush when you were younger?

If you had entrance music, what would it be?

What have you done so far today?

Have you ever been mistaken for another celebrity? If so, who?

If you had to find another line of work, what skills would you put on your resume?

Do you collect anything? If so, what and why?

What would your last meal be?

2016’s 11 questions:

What’s a question you wish an interviewer would ask you?

If you could ride a giant version of an animal to work every day, what animal would it be?

What movie have you seen the most?

What’s a stupid thing you incorrectly believed for a long time?

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve ever heard about yourself that isn’t true?

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

What was the first concert you went to?

What’s the most interesting opportunity you’ve gotten through your work?

What embarrassing phase did you go through?

Have you ever stolen anything? What?

Who’s the most famous person you’ve ever met?

2017's 11 Questions:

If you could spend the rest of your life inside one movie or TV show, which would it be and why? Do you have a favorite swear word or phrase? How often do you use it and in what circumstances? How did you spend your last birthday? What’s the worst professional advice you’ve ever received? If you were a medical doctor, what kind of doctor would you be and why? What’s your perfect Sunday? What do you get snobby about? What book have you read the most? What are you afraid of? What are you a big fan of that we wouldn’t necessarily guess that you’re a big fan of? What advice would you give to your younger self?

2018's 11 Questions:

What makes you optimistic about the future? Which single work of yours do you feel didn’t get the attention it deserved? What was the first album you bought with your own money? Do you believe in ghosts? Tell us why! (If no, why not?) If you’re only allowed one condiment the rest of your life, which would you choose? In what type of social situation are you most uncomfortable? What was your dream job when you were a kid? What do you watch when you’re in a hotel? Do you think art should be separated from the artist? What’s the most difficult professional decision you’ve ever had to make? If you had to stay one age forever, what would it be and why?

2019's 11 Questions:

What’s your favorite fast food menu item? If you could re-live an event or moment in your own life, what would it be? Who’s your favorite fictional villain? What’s a line from film or television that you’ve incorporated into your personal vocabulary? Who would play you in the movie of your life? What’s a movie that you’ll always stop and watch if you’re flipping channels? What possession can you not get rid of? What specific skill would you bring to a post-apocalyptic society? Who is the most underrated person in your industry right now? If you could be in any band, past or present, which one would it be? What would you do during The Purge?

2020's 11 Questions: