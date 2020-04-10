Screenshot : Hellraiser ( YouTube YouTube

S omeday our national nightmare will not be such that we can’t create and enjoy cinematic ones, so, for those who miss shrieking beneath a shower of popcorn in a crowded theater, here’s some good news: The much-discussed Hellraiser reboot and the James Wan-produced adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot continue to move forward. Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that both have found their respective directors.

Advertisement

Batman Begins writer David S. Goyer is producing and helping to develop the story of the new Hellraiser, which will be penned by Super Dark Times writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski and directed by David Bruckner. The trio is on fire following the successful Sundance debut of The Night House, which sold to Searchlight for a whopping $12 million. We weren’t so hot on that one—our review calls it “ simultaneously goofy and dull”—but Bruckner directed V/H/S’s “Amateur Night,” which earns him plenty of goodwill. Details are scarce on what the reboot looks like, but the crew at Spyglass Media calls it “loyal, yet evolved, ” which is what these reboot people always say.

‘Salem’s Lot, meanwhile, will see its writer promoted to director. It writer Gary Dauberman, who was previously attached to pen the adaptation, made enough of a splash with last year’s Annabelle Comes Home, his directorial debut, to land this job. ‘Salem’s Lot, however, won’t benefit from the jump-scares-above-all-else approach of his Conjuring spin-off (and, well, everything he’s written), as it’s a sprawling, dread-soaked ensemble piece that requires deft plotting and a patient hand. Tobe Hooper’s 1979 miniseries adaptation isn’t perfect, but it at least captured the tone of King’s book. If this looks anything like It: Chapter 2, we’ll be hightailing it back to our coffins halfway through.