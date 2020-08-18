Randall Park, Daniel Dae Kim Photo : Michael Tran/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

It’s something we’ve all either done or had to consider doing: You go back to your hometown, you reunite with your school friends, and then you get the gang back together for one last job, Danny Ocean-style. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the guts to pull one last job, Danny Ocean-style, but apparently most of us aren’t as cool as Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park, because this the basic premise of a new movie that they just sold to Amazon Studios with screenwriter Young Il Kim (Billions).

We don’t know many specifics, but the plan is to have a primarily Asian American cast and to tell a story about “community, friendship, [and] unity” through a “very familiar genre.” Speaking with Deadline, Kim says the movie “has nods to Ocean’s 11, The Full Monty, as well as Better Luck Tomorrow.” Kim also notes that he and Park love heist movies, and he notes that the genre is a “great reason to bring together talented actors who have been friends for a really long time and really have fun on a project that, with any luck, will be able to make an impact.” Simply offering an excuse for friends to hang out was the whole justification for the many Ocean’s movie, so that all checks out, plus this one has the added hook of increasing representation for Asian American actors.