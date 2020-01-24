Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Hell is the suburbs in this hilarious Vivarium trailer

Randall Colburn
Anybody who’s ever gotten lost in the winding, identical streets of a subdivision will relate to this trailer for Vivarium, a supernatural comedy about a couple (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) who become imprisoned in a labyrinth-like maze of green houses.

Lorcan Finnegan’s film looks thematically heavy-handed, sure—they’ll only be released if they raise a child they grow to hate, which, ouch—but the below trailer promises a wry sense of humor and some amusingly agitated turns by its leads.

Vivarium, which has been making the festival circuit for a while now, will finally get a proper U.S. release on March 12. 

