Hell is the suburbs in this hilarious Vivarium trailer

Anybody who’s ever gotten lost in the winding, identical streets of a subdivision will relate to this trailer for Vivarium, a supernatural comedy about a couple (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) who become imprisoned in a labyrinth-like maze of green houses.

Lorcan Finnegan’s film looks thematically heavy-handed, sure—they’ll only be released if they raise a child they grow to hate, which, ouch —but the below trailer promises a wry sense of humor and some amusingly agitated turns by its leads.

Vivarium, which has been making the festival circuit for a while now, will finally get a proper U.S. release on March 12.