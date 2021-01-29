Emily Browning as Laura Moon, waiting to get the hell out of Purgatory Screenshot : American Gods

Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Laura Moon (Emily Browning) have spent much of the last season and a half of Starz’s American Gods adaptation on disparate paths, with only the occasional run-in. Shadow’s tried, rather unsuccessfully, to extricate himself from all of Wednesday’s (Ian McShane) scheming, while Laura—with the begrudging assistance of Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber)—sought to make her way into the battle between old gods and new to exact revenge on her father-in-law.



Now in season three, which premiered January 10, Shadow’s spent a lot of his time on the road, traveling to Lakeside and Chicago, all the while keeping up his protestations about staying out of the “family business” (read: war). Laura, meanwhile, lugged Mad’s massive body around for a while before giving up his gold coin, though it may have been too late to do the old god much good. She’s finally moved on —sort of . Last week, Laura gained a valuable new perspective on her life, thanks to an A/V guy and a 1940s movie usherette. Whether that’s enough to get her out of Purgatory and into the next stage of her afterlife remains to be seen in “The Unseen,” the upcoming fourth episode of American Gods season three. As this exclusive clip The A.V. Club is premiering shows, enlightenment and escape are incredibly elusive.

Is Laura’s time in Purgatory almost at an end, or does she have a few decades left to pace furiously in this crowded waiting room? We’ll find that out and more in “The Unseen,” which airs Sunday, January 31 at 8 p.m. on Starz.