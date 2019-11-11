Helena Bonham-Carter’s psychic put her in touch with Princess Margaret, apparently

The best part of the below clip is not Helena Bonham Carter just casually mentioning that a friend who is a psychic/healer connected her with the spirit of the late Princess Margaret, who Bonham Carter is playing in the third season of The Crown. The best part is HBC and Olivia Colman cracking each other up and being wonderful together. The second-best part is the psychic stuff. The third-best part is Chadwick Boseman grinning at both of them, generally dazzled by their overall delightfulness.



Anyway, here’s Bonham Carter, Colman, and a bonus Boseman, talking about The Crown on The Graham Norton Show. For the psychic stuff, skip to 1:30, and just know you’re missing Olivia Colman making some truly epic faces.

“I asked, ‘Would you mind if I played you’ ... she said ‘I think you’re a better idea than the other actor.’”

HBC doesn’t know who the other actor was, but she does mention that complimenting and insulting you in one comment was a very Margaret thing to do. She also told her to get the smoking right; having seen several episodes of this season of The Crown, I can tell you that the smoking is very good indeed, so good note, Margaret.

Season 3 of The Crown arrives on Sunday, November 17, with Colman, Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies stepping in to play the older versions of the Windsors originally played by Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, and Matt Smith respectively. Caroline Siede will recap the season for TV Club.