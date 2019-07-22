HBO’s latest limited series, Catherine The Great, stars Helen Mirren as the 18th century Russian ruler, the longest female leader in the country’s history. The empress famously came to power following a coup d’état that saw her husband, Peter III, overthrown. As we see the lavish trailer above, Mirren plays Catherine with stony resolve—“I will not share my throne with anyone,” she says over a shot of her and Jason Clarke’s Grigory Potemkin, which probably doesn’t bode well for their relationship.

Watch the trailer now ahead of the show’s premiere this fall.