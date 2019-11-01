Heeeeeeeeeeeeeere’s David Harbour dressed as Jack Torrance

Welcome to November! The way that time works in this, our year of what-the-fuck-is-happening, Halloween probably feels as though it lasted for four months, and also somehow like it ended weeks ago. And yet it was only one day, and occurred last night! Where are we? What’s happening? How can we even know what “time” and “reality are anymore? It’s Friday, right? Today is Friday? The first? Of November? In 2019? Right?

Well either way, here’s David Harbour dressed as Jack Nicholson playing Jack Torrance from Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining, as filmed by Lily Allen dressed as Kris Jenner of the television Jenners. It’s like we’re playing Mad Libs.

(Page over for Allen’s costume.)

Some thoughts:

David Harbour knows his skill set; he would make an excellent Jack Torrance.

Sometimes the axe breaks down the door. Sometimes the door knocks the head off your fake axe. There’s a lesson there.

The... cuts? Zooms? on the “huff” and “puff” are sincerely disorienting. Good job, Lily Allen.

Also: way to master the art of the comfortable Halloween get-up, you crazy kids.

That wallpaper is fabulous.

Seriously, Harbour is great. Someone get him on the next season of Castle Rock

So, there you have it. David Harbour as Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance. That happened yesterday, now it is today, and that’s about all we’ve got.