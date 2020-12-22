Screenshot : YouTube

Few things feel as cathartic at this point in time than watching Nicolas Cage emit a protracted shout of “FUUUUUUUCK.” That’s it. That’s the moment. And it’s all our weary, existentially-zonked little hearts need to sign the fuck up for Netflix’s History Of Swear Words. But wait, there’s more:



In the new six-part comedy series, Cage will explore the “strange power” of our “most popular and alluring taboos” with the help of comedians, actors, etymology experts, and historians. Each episode of the “proudly profane” series will center on the history and usage of the words “fuck,” “shit,” “bitch,” “pussy,” “dick,” and “damn,” with Cage (and that magnificent goddamn beard) as our tour guide.

Premiering on January 5, History Of Swear Words features guest stars Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson , Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (sheeeeeeit). Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).