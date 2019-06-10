Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

If you’ve managed to catch Vampire Weekend on their current tour or any of last year’s warm-up shows, you’ll know that the jam-band aesthetic that influenced the sound of Father Of The Bride has also found its way into their live show. Ezra Koenig and crew’s live versions have gotten longer and generally more noodlier. Fortunately, the band doesn’t take these musical digressions too seriously, as jokingly acknowledged on their tie-dyed “8 Minute Cape Cod” sorta-fake merch. The latest version of Vampire Weekend’s jam-band-lite stylings comes in the form of the band dropping the Parks and Recreation theme song right into the middle of “M79”.



This comes from Friday’s show in Indianapolis, which is of course in the same state as Parks and Recreation’s fictional Pawnee, Indiana. Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones is Ezra Koenig’s longtime partner, and the two have a child together. Apparently the synergy was just too good to pass up. It works pretty well, and it’s not hard to imagine Leslie Knope awkwardly rocking out to it.

[via Consequence of Sound]