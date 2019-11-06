Hear a posthumous George Michael song, “This Is How (We Want You To Get High),” from Last Christmas

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, but a new song from the singer has arrived. It appears, fittingly enough, in Last Christmas, a film loosely inspired by his Wham! song of the same name. Called “This Is How (We Want You To Get High ),” the song makes its big-screen debut in the final scene of Paul Feig’s holiday film, which stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

Michaels’ first original song in seven years, i ts origins date back to early 2012. I t was later shaped and recorded at London’s Air Studios, with finishing touches being applied in 2015 during Michael’s last recording sessions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you don’t want to wait until Last Christmas, you can check out the lyric video right here. As you listen, give our review of the film a read.

