Photo : NBC

We know how valuable streaming content is in these very bad times, especially the high quality, extremely pleasant, life-sustaining streaming content—you know, the good stuff you throw on to fall asleep every night, made even better if you’ve already seen every season multiple times. The pop culture sleep machine, if you will. That’s why we feel it is of the utmost importance to remind you that you have, oh, about a week left to continue enjoying Parks And Recreation on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.



As THR reported last September, Parks And Rec is joining fellow comfort-binge faves Friends and The Office as exclusives on Peacock . Starting in October, Parks And Rec will say goodbye to its foster streamers as it takes up permanent residence in its digital forever-home (where it’s already available to stream for subscribers). Thankfully, Peacock just became a little more accessible this week, as NBCUniversal finally struck a deal to make the streaming platform available on Roku in the U.S. Still unavailable on Roku: HBO Max, which apparently does not understand how badly some subscribers need to be able to finish season 11 of The Bachelorette in the comfort of their own bed but the bedroom TV is older and only has Roku so please fix this issue immediately it is 2020 goddammit.