Screenshot: First Love (YouTube)

Takashi Miike’s notorious for the kind of ultraviolence he brought to movies like Ichi The Killer and Audition, but now the versatile, prolific filmmaker is drawing upon such gruesomeness for a decidedly more comic project. First Love, which is slated to debut at this week’s Toronto International Film Festival, looks as gory as it does hilarious in its new trailer.

Masataka Kubota and Sakurako Konishi headline as a star-crossed pair who, via some yakuza-related hijinks, find themselves falling in love as they unwittingly get mixed up in a gang war. Yes, we’re also thinking of True Romance and, yes, we’re also very interested in Miike’s version of True Romance.

Watch the trailer below.

First Love splatters onto screens on September 27.