Screenshot : HBO ( YouTube

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge can do just about anything she wants to right about now, and her latest in what’s bound to be many projects is HBO’s Run, an action- comedy she’s producing with her old colleague, Vicky Jones. Jones, a Killing Eve writer who also directed Waller-Bridge’s breakout stage production of Fleabag, has an excellent cast on hand as well, with Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever starring as old college sweethearts who impulsively decide to fulfill a pact they made 17 years previous . What follows appears to take them on a cross-country adventure.

See the pair, as well as Waller-Bridge in a supporting role, in the below trailer.

The half-hour series hits HBO on Sunday, April 12.