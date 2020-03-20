Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

HBO's Run, a comedy from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, gets a new trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsHBOPhoebe Waller-BridgeRunTrailerDomnhall GleesonMerritt Wever
Screenshot: HBO (YouTube)
Screenshot: HBO (YouTube)

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge can do just about anything she wants to right about now, and her latest in what’s bound to be many projects is HBO’s Run, an action-comedy she’s producing with her old colleague, Vicky Jones. Jones, a Killing Eve writer who also directed Waller-Bridge’s breakout stage production of Fleabag, has an excellent cast on hand as well, with Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever starring as old college sweethearts who impulsively decide to fulfill a pact they made 17 years previous. What follows appears to take them on a cross-country adventure.

See the pair, as well as Waller-Bridge in a supporting role, in the below trailer.

The half-hour series hits HBO on Sunday, April 12.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

