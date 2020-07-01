HBO's Lovecraft Country finally gets an August premiere date

Photo : Elizabeth Morris

HBO has final ly announced a premiere date for Lovecraft Country, its series adaptation of Matt Ruff’s excellent 2016 horror novel. Ruff’s story, adapted by Underground’s Misha Green and Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele, will premiere on August 16.

The 10-episode series follows Jonathan Majors’ Atticus Freeman as he, his pal Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his father, Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams), who’s gone missing. “ Their search-and-rescue,” continues a synopsis, “ turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”

Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, and Wunmi Mosaku round out the cast of the action-horror drama, while White Boy Rick’s Yann Demange and Daniel Sackheim (Game Of Thrones, True Detective) direct the first handful of episodes.

Revisit the show’s latest teaser ahead of its premiere.

