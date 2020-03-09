Screenshot : HBO ( YouTube

HBO’s been on a roll lately—give or take that Outsider finale—and that’s likely to continue with The Undoing, the latest collaboration between Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman. The six-episode series, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel, explores how “ a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations” result in “ a spreading and very public disaster” for Kidman’s upper-crust mother.

Hugh Grant and Honey Boy’s Noah Jupe co-star in the limited event, which is helmed by The Night Manager and Bird Box director Susanne Bier. Mystery looms over the below teaser, the series’ second, and it appears that Kidman, our ostensible protagonist, is the one with the “whys” that unlock it all. Watch the teaser below.

The Undoing will premiere on May 10.