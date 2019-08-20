Photo: Peter Kramer (HBO)

Just two episodes into its second season, HBO’s incredible, timely Succession has been renewed for a third season, Variety reports. The decision is a bit of a no-brainer, what with the ample buzz it built up in the wake of its first season gave way to its highest numbers yet. Jesse Armstrong’s hilarious, eviscerating series follows the Roy family, a Murdoch-like dynasty that represent how the personal vendettas and ambitions of a few trickle down to the whole.

Last week’s episode, “Vaulter,” certainly got the media world talking, as its the way it framed the Roy family’s shuttering of the namesake media company felt plucked from the headlines.

“We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Drama Programming, said in a statement. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”



