HBO’s docuseries based on Michelle McNamara’s bestselling I’ll Be Gone In The Dark premieres next month, and today the network dropped a trailer for the six-part investigation into the Golden State Killer. As the footage makes clear, the series will unpack the case as it also investigates the life of McNamara, who died in 2016 before the book was completed . It was finished by researcher Paul Haynes, journalist Billy Jensen, and McNamara’s husband, comedian Patton Oswalt.

The Golden State Killer is responsible for 50 sexual assaults and 12 murders up and down the California coast throughout the ‘ 70s and ‘80s. A press release says the series both “gives voice to the survivors and their families ” and serves as a “timely inquiry into our macabre preoccupation with true crime.”

Oscar-nominated f ilmmaker Liz Garbus, who helms the series alongside Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane, and Josh Koury, incorporates exclusive original recordings, archival footage, and new interviews, as well as book excerpts read by Oscar-nominated actor Amy Ryan (who just recently starred in an adaptation of another true crime bestseller) .

What will be especially interesting is how the series folds in the 2018 arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, who’s been connected to the case through DNA evidence. In March, DeAngelo’s lawyer said their client would plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark premieres on Sunday, June 28 on HBO.