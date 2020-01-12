Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
HBO will return to Westworld this March

Danette Chavez
If you made quick work of The Witcher’s multiple timelines and are now eager for a new challenge, you’re in luck—Variety reports that Westworld, the puzzle-box series extraordinaire, will return for its third season on March 15.

In the lead up to this announcement, HBO has shared a few previews, including the teaser that introduced Aaron Paul’s character, Caleb, the working-class guy and would-be rebel who meets Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), who has herself walked away from Westworld after leading her fellow hosts in a (bloody) revolution. The season-three trailer also showed Maeve (Thandie Newton) seemingly surrounded by Nazis in World War II-era Europe. Along with those clips, we know that Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright will also reprise their roles; as for new cast members, you can look forward to seeing Vincent Cassel, Michael Ealy, Marshawn Lynch, and more.

