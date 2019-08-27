HBO wants more of A Black Lady Sketch Show

Photo : HBO

HBO has just renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show for a second season, securing the excellent series’ future on the premium cable network for at least another year. The show, which is exactly what it says on the label, comes from creator Robin Thede, and stars her, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson in both comedy sketches and interstitial sequences where they all play “themselves.” The brief first season also features appearances from Lena Waithe, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, and Larry Wilmore.

We don’t know when the new season will premiere, but a year or so from when the first season premiered seems like a safe bet. In announcing the renewal, HBO’s vice president of programming Amy Gravitt said (via Variety), “It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrille, and Quinta have brought to life,” adding that everyone “had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show.” This also continues what has been a good summer for HBO’s new originals, with this, Los Espookys, and Euphoria all getting second seasons.