Tiger Woods, the golf superstar whose career drowned in tabloid fodder, is the subject of a new HBO docuseries that promises to explore in “ s weeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback” of the man. Today, the network dropped a teaser for the two-part series.

Based on Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s biography, Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek’s film features never-before-seen footage alongside interviews with some of Woods’ closest associates, from former caddy Steve Williams to golf legend Sir Nick Faldo to high school sweetheart Dina Parr. Per HBO, Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that rocked Woods’ career, will also appear in her first-ever sit-down interview about their romance.

Check out the teaser below:

Prolific documentarian Alex Gibney serves as an executive producer on the project, which is slated to premiere in January 2021.