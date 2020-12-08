HBO sets premiere date for second Euphoria special

Photo : HBO

Following last week’s extra-special Rue-centric episode of Euphoria, HBO has announced the premiere date for the follow-up special, giving us one more reason to hurry up and get the hell out of 2020. Debuting January 24 on HBO and HBO Max, the second special centers on—you guessed it—Jules, played by Hunter Schafer. The episode is titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” and as with Zendaya’s solo special, this one follows Jules over the holiday, as she reflects on her year in the wake of the season one finale—when Rue decided not to hop on the train with Jules. Schafer also serves as co-writer and co-executive producer for the special, which was filmed under COVID-19 guidelines. HBO released a teaser poster to coincide with the announcement, featuring Schafer’s Jules wielding some very sparkly seaweed:



Photo : HBO

The previous special, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” followed Zendaya’s Rue as she coped with being abandoned by Jules and relapsing. Schafer also made an appearance in that episode, along with Colman Domingo, reprising his role as Rue’s sponsor, Ali. HBO dropped the first Euphoria special on December 4 for HBO Max subscribers, making the episode available two days ahead of its premiere on regular-ass HBO.